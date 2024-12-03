Latest Headlines

New Site On Vine Street Eyed For Federal Courthouse

  • Tuesday, December 3, 2024
A new site on Vine Street near the County Courthouse is being eyed for a new Federal Courthouse.

The U.S. General Services Administration invites the public to provide feedback and comments on a draft Supplemental Environmental Assessment (SEA) and draft Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the acquisition of a site and construction of a new federal courthouse in Chattanooga.  Following completion of the Final Environmental Assessment (EA), on April 9, GSA announced two short listed sites, the Hawk Hill Stadium site and the TVA site.
However, GSA has elected to consider an additional location as a site for the proposed Courthouse, which warrants a SEA.

The proposed new courthouse would encompass approximately 190,701 gross square feet; include seven courtrooms, nine chambers, and 40 secured parking spaces; and be located within the city limits of Chattanooga. 

The draft SEA supplements the Final EA prepared in April by assessing and analyzing impacts of designing and constructing a courthouse at the new Vine Street site for consideration.  The Vine Street site is bounded by E. 5th Street to the north, Lindsay Street to the east, Vine Street to the south, and Georgia Avenue to the west. 

The public is encouraged to provide written comments on the findings presented in the draft supplemental EA and draft FONSI. Any substantive comments received by the deadline will be addressed in the final SEA.

• The draft SEA and draft FONSI are available online through GSA’s project website: https://www.gsa.gov/chattanoogacourthouse.  

• A hardcopy of each is available for review at the Chattanooga Public Library Downtown Branch at 1001 Broad St. 

Comments can be submitted via mail or email.  

Mail: Comments submitted by mail must be postmarked by Dec. 18 and sent to the following mailing address:

Attention: Mr. Ashish Desai
GSA Region 4
Facilities Management Division
Martin Luther King, Jr. Federal Building
77 Forsyth Street SW
Atlanta, Ga. 30303

Email: Send email comments by Dec. 18 to ashish.desai@gsa.gov and reference “Chattanooga Courthouse Supplemental EA” in the subject line. 

Further information about the project can be viewed at: http://gsa.gov/chattanoogacourthouse. 
Fire Destroys Home In Birchwood Tuesday Morning
  • 12/3/2024

Fire destroyed a home in the Birchwood area early this morning. Three adults at 5416 Highway 60 were awakened at 1:06 a.m. by their dog barking, to find the back of their home was fully ... more

Unique And Historic Scholze/Reynolds Home On Lookout Mountain For Sale
  • 12/3/2024

Located at 282 Stephenson Ave. on Lookout Mountain is a unique home for sale that could almost be referred to as a tile palace. With countless artistically designed mosaics of multiple ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/3/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABERNATHY, ... more

