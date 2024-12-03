Latest Headlines

Former Bullock Girlfriend Says He Choked Her, Took Mouthful Of Pills

  • Tuesday, December 3, 2024

An ex-girlfriend of former pastor Christopher Bullock, who is charged with killing the girlfriend after her and shooting himself, told a Walker County jury he once choked her until she blacked out.

The witness said she was standing by the kitchen sink when Bullock put his hands around her neck and said, "Do you know how easy it would be for me to kill you?"

She said, "I woke up on the floor with him standing over me."

On another occasion, she said, Bullock showed her that his mouth was full of pills. She said she walked out the back door, not believing he would swallow them. But she said he did, and she had to take him to the hospital.

Bullock, 49 is charged with the murder of 51-year-old Tammy Cropper, who was shot three times at The Woodland apartments on Park City Road in Rossville on Oct. 5, 2023.

The former girlfriend said she had a relationship with Bullock from 2019 until not long before he moved in with Ms. Cropper. She said during that time he contributed little to their household expenses.

She said he was often depressed and "he had thoughts of killing his wife and children." She said, "He mentioned suicide often."

Sonya Bullock Dickinson, the defendant's former wife, took the witness stand for the state in the trial at LaFayette, Ga. She said they met in 1997 when they were in college. She filed for divorce in 2016 after 17 years of marriage and three children.

She said he left the Seventh-day Adventist ministry and seldom worked after that.

Ms. Dickinson said he owned multiple guns during their marriage. She said once at 3 a.m. a gun went off downstairs and the bullet ricocheted around the room. She said he told her he had been cleaning the gun and it went off.

She said Bullock "had suicidal tendencies as a teenager" and often discussed the topic, saying, "You would be better off without me."

Ms. Dickinson said Bullock had no interest in reconciling with her, and she finally remarried in 2022. She said he congratulated her and said, "I wish you the best. You deserve to be happy."

Cell phone records pulled from the phones of Ms. Cropper and Bullock showed she was upset about him not contributing to the finances. She said, "I can't even get you to take out the garbage."

Shortly before the shooting, she gave him a list of the household expenses and said he needed to come up with half.

In the last few days of her life, Ms. Cropper was working her job from home because one of her grandchildren was sick.

On the day she was shot, she left a message with her employer that she had been "up and down all night." The call was at 4:57 a.m.

The defense focused on earlier vitriolic texts from Tim Matthews, the former longtime boyfriend of Ms. Cropper.

The defense has pointed to him as a possible suspect, but the state says he has an alibi and had no way to get into the apartment unit.

Grant Guise, GBI special agent, said there was no sign of forced entry and no evidence of a burglary. Some $250 in cash and some valuables were still in the apartment.

He said, "There was no evidence of a struggle."

The agent said the evidence showed that Bullock shot Ms. Cropper three times, then went into the bathroom and shot himself. He said a blood pool by the toilet indicated he lay there before crawling into the bedroom. He said there were a number of blood smears in both rooms.

Bullock's cell phone was found in the floor near some of the blood pools in the bedroom. Also found were several 9mm shell casings and projectiles. Bullock had earlier bought a Glock handgun from the White Oak Armory in Cleveland, Tn., it was stated.

Agent Guise said all the blood was contained to the bedroom and its bathroom. Nothing seemed out of place in the rest of the house.

Jerry Harris, who works for EPB Fiberoptic, said he was installing Internet equipment in a breezeway just outside the Cropper apartment that day from 11:11 a.m. to 12:48 p.m. and heard no sounds or comings and goings. The body was found by a grandson at 2:30.

Dr. Rachel Geller, a medical examiner for the GBI, said Ms. Cropper was shot in the right breast, the left side, and the right upper arm.

She said the shot in the breast damaged both lungs and also went through the heart.

Latest Headlines
Dan Fleser: Vols Now Projected For Playoff Game At Ohio State
Dan Fleser: Vols Now Projected For Playoff Game At Ohio State
  • Sports
  • 12/3/2024
Former Bullock Girlfriend Says He Choked Her, Took Mouthful Of Pills
  • Breaking News
  • 12/3/2024
Man, 54, Shot On Blackford Street
  • Breaking News
  • 12/3/2024
Lloyd, Sadler To Lead Collegedale Commission; 53 Townhomes To Be Built By Summit Of Softball
  • Breaking News
  • 12/3/2024
Leadership Hamilton County Schools Welcomes Sixth Class
Leadership Hamilton County Schools Welcomes Sixth Class
  • Breaking News
  • 12/3/2024
Randy Smith: Who's In And Who's Out
Randy Smith: Who's In And Who's Out
  • Sports
  • 12/3/2024
Breaking News
Man, 54, Shot On Blackford Street
  • 12/3/2024

A man, 54, was shot Monday afternoon on Blackford Street. Chattanooga Police responded at 2:09 p.m. to a person shot call in the 2100 block of Blackford Street. When the officers arrived ... more

Lloyd, Sadler To Lead Collegedale Commission; 53 Townhomes To Be Built By Summit Of Softball
  • 12/3/2024

Three Collegedale commissioners were sworn in at the Monday 3 meeting. Tim Johnson and Debbie Baker are returning members and Laura Howse will be serving for the first time to replace long-time ... more

Leadership Hamilton County Schools Welcomes Sixth Class
Leadership Hamilton County Schools Welcomes Sixth Class
  • 12/3/2024

Hamilton County Schools announces the sixth cohort of Leadership Hamilton County Schools. The cohort visited East Brainerd Elementary for their third session. The purpose of Leadership HCS ... more

Breaking News
Fire Destroys Home In Birchwood Tuesday Morning
  • 12/3/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/3/2024
Red Bank Home Damaged By Fire Monday Evening
Red Bank Home Damaged By Fire Monday Evening
  • 12/2/2024
Walker County Jury Told That Former Seventh-day Adventist Preacher Killed Girlfriend, Shot Himself
Walker County Jury Told That Former Seventh-day Adventist Preacher Killed Girlfriend, Shot Himself
  • 12/2/2024
Tennessee Highway Patrol Reports 7 Thanksgiving Weekend Fatalities - Down From 12
  • 12/2/2024
Opinion
The Biden Pardon Fallout
  • 12/3/2024
What Am I Missing? - And Response
  • 12/2/2024
What Is My Commissioner Doing?
  • 12/2/2024
The Problem With Current Walden Planning
  • 12/2/2024
Democrats And Their Lies - And Response (6)
  • 12/2/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Now Projected For Playoff Game At Ohio State
Dan Fleser: Vols Now Projected For Playoff Game At Ohio State
  • 12/3/2024
Hoops Central: #3 Tennessee vs. Syracuse
Hoops Central: #3 Tennessee vs. Syracuse
  • 12/3/2024
Randy Smith: Who's In And Who's Out
Randy Smith: Who's In And Who's Out
  • 12/3/2024
Former UTC Golfers Houk, Conroy Lead State Contingent Seeking Q-School Success
Former UTC Golfers Houk, Conroy Lead State Contingent Seeking Q-School Success
  • 12/2/2024
UTC Men’s Basketball Aims to Continue Winning Ways, Hosts Lipscomb Tuesday Night
UTC Men’s Basketball Aims to Continue Winning Ways, Hosts Lipscomb Tuesday Night
  • 12/2/2024
Happenings
MAINx24 Street Festival Returns With All-Day Events On Chattanooga's Southside
MAINx24 Street Festival Returns With All-Day Events On Chattanooga's Southside
  • 12/3/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Greatest Show In Brainerd In 1960
Doug Daugherty: The Greatest Show In Brainerd In 1960
  • 12/3/2024
Did You Know? Jitney Cabs
Did You Know? Jitney Cabs
  • 12/3/2024
Friends Of Hixson & Hixson Kiwanis Kick-Off Hold Community Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 7
  • 12/3/2024
Red Bank Christmas Parade And Festival Set For Dec. 14
Red Bank Christmas Parade And Festival Set For Dec. 14
  • 12/3/2024
Entertainment
Tickets For Chattanooga Debut Of Hamilton On Sale Dec. 9
  • 12/2/2024
Willie Watson Supports Alison Krauss And Union Station On Tour
  • 12/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Walter Malone
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Walter Malone
  • 12/2/2024
St. Paul's Artist Series Presents Advent Candlelight Concert Serafina Friday
St. Paul's Artist Series Presents Advent Candlelight Concert Serafina Friday
  • 12/2/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/28/2024
Opinion
The Biden Pardon Fallout
  • 12/3/2024
What Am I Missing? - And Response
  • 12/2/2024
What Is My Commissioner Doing?
  • 12/2/2024
Dining
Insomnia Cookies Opens First Chattanooga Location
  • 12/2/2024
City Beer Board Decides Single DUI Will Not Prohibit Individual From Getting Beer Permit
  • 11/22/2024
County Criminal Court Clerk's Office Has Chili Cook Off
County Criminal Court Clerk's Office Has Chili Cook Off
  • 11/22/2024
Business
The Space Store Opens In Chattanooga
  • 12/3/2024
City IDB Agrees To Grants For Private Firm On Worker Recruitment
  • 12/2/2024
Gas Prices Drop 8.3 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 12/2/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For November
  • 12/2/2024
Plan Chattanooga And Plan Hamilton Comprehensive Plans Available Online
  • 11/28/2024
Publix Super Market At Hurricane Creek Sells For $8,150,000
  • 11/28/2024
Student Scene
ArtsBuild Awarded For Inspiring Creativity In Hamilton County Schools
  • 12/3/2024
Alford Honored With Spirit Of Azusa Award
Alford Honored With Spirit Of Azusa Award
  • 12/3/2024
CSCC Announces Spring Term Enrollment Events
  • 12/3/2024
Living Well
County Health Department Recognized As Recipient Of Gold “Bright Spot Award”
  • 12/3/2024
Christmas Wreaths On Display, For Auction At Morning Pointe Of Hixson Through Dec. 10
Christmas Wreaths On Display, For Auction At Morning Pointe Of Hixson Through Dec. 10
  • 12/3/2024
CHI Memorial Urology Associates - Hixson Announces New Location, New Nurse Practitioner
CHI Memorial Urology Associates - Hixson Announces New Location, New Nurse Practitioner
  • 12/2/2024
Memories
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
  • 12/3/2024
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
  • 11/30/2024
Ring In The Holidays With Candlelight Tours At The Chief Vann House
  • 11/22/2024
Outdoors
2024-25 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Program Underway
  • 12/3/2024
TWRA Opens Public Input On 2025-26 Hunting Seasons
  • 12/2/2024
Access Areas Damaged By Hurricane Helene Reopen For Public Use
Access Areas Damaged By Hurricane Helene Reopen For Public Use
  • 11/26/2024
Travel
Margaritaville Adds Compass Hotel To Its Pigeon Forge Lineup
Margaritaville Adds Compass Hotel To Its Pigeon Forge Lineup
  • 11/22/2024
Sustaining Traditions And Culture In Blue Ridge, Ga.
Sustaining Traditions And Culture In Blue Ridge, Ga.
  • 11/20/2024
Chattanooga Hosts Record-Breaking 2024 Sports ETA 4S Summit
Chattanooga Hosts Record-Breaking 2024 Sports ETA 4S Summit
  • 11/19/2024
Church
Advent Community Sing Will Be Dec. 12
Advent Community Sing Will Be Dec. 12
  • 12/3/2024
Bob Tamasy: Finding True Meaning In "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever"
Bob Tamasy: Finding True Meaning In "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever"
  • 12/2/2024
The Live Nativity Gears Up For Christmas Season 2024
The Live Nativity Gears Up For Christmas Season 2024
  • 12/1/2024
Obituaries
David Lebron Thompson
David Lebron Thompson
  • 12/3/2024
Carole Joyce Leeson
Carole Joyce Leeson
  • 12/3/2024
Vernon Dale Olin
Vernon Dale Olin
  • 12/2/2024