City Council Goes Along With Plan To Double Number Of Scooters Available

The City Council on Tuesday went along with a plan to double the number of scooters available at Bike Chattanooga docking stations.

Fifteen new scooters will go along with 15 that have been in use as a pilot program.

Officials said Chattanooga will not have the problem many other cities have with scooters being dumped all over. The scooters here will be docked at the docking stations - just like the bicycles.

If an individual does not return a scooter, there will be a charge for the vehicle levied against the user's credit card, it was stated.

Another concern of council members was also addressed. Councilman Ken Smith said some scooter riders in the past have been reckless, hitting others and then fleeing. Officials said these scooters will be clearly marked.

PBSC Urban Solutions, Inc., is the sole source provider for the 30 scooters.