Work Starts On Hamm Road Greenway At Moccasin Bend

  Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Contractors on behalf of the City of Chattanooga will begin work on the Manufacturers Road/Hamm Road Gateway Project on Monday, with an estimated completion date of Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. This project will build bike/pedestrian greenway paths while creating beautification between Hwy. 27 at Manufacturers Road, leading to the intersection of Hamm Road, then traveling down Hamm Road until reaching Moccasin Bend Road. 

The project will be multi-phase, which will include the following restrictions:
• Manufacturers Road between HWY 27 and Hamm Road will be reduced to a single lane in each direction.
• Hamm Road between Moccasin Bend Road and Manufacturers Road will be reduced to a single eastbound lane.
This will require Hamm Road to become a one-way road traveling eastbound.  Westbound traffic will not be allowed for the duration of the project. 
• All driveways and side roads are expected to maintain full access for the duration. Should a temporary restriction be required, the contractor will contact the company or entity affected before the restriction takes effect.
• Detour signage will be placed on HWY 27 and other critical intersections directing traffic through side roads to access Hamm Road from the western-most entrance. 
• Recommended detours can be found on CDOT’s road closure map.
  1/1/2025
Dan Fleser: Rocky Path Ahead For Vols, Lady Vols
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAUTISTA, ... more

Two sheriff’s deputies conducting a traffic stop in the Publix parking lot at 7326 McCutcheon Road were involved in a deputy-involved shooting with a male suspect just after midnight on Tuesday. ... more

A motorcyclist was killed early Tuesday morning in an accident. Patrol deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 11000 block of Hixson Pike for the report of a single-vehicle crash involving ... more

2 Teenagers Escape Burning Home Monday Afternoon
While Kelly Endorses Presidential Candidates, Chattanooga Needs Real Leadership
Dan Fleser: Rocky Path Ahead For Vols, Lady Vols
A Look Back At The Top Stories In Tennessee Golf For 2024
Chattanooga Opens Conference Play Wednesday At Mercer
No. 15/13 Lady Vols Soar Past Eagles, 114-50, To Remain Unbeaten
Life With Ferris: Petra Returns To The Wild
Doug Daugherty: Nuts, Squirrels And My Old Coat
Chattanooga Bach Choir & Orchestra To Perform Cantata Jan. 5
Zoe & Cloyd In Concert Jan. 25 In Dalton
Best of Grizzard- Education No. 2
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
While Kelly Endorses Presidential Candidates, Chattanooga Needs Real Leadership
Wacker-Charleston Opens Employee Dining Facility
10AC Whiskey's Honey Ginger Wins Gold And Silver Medals At Proof Awards
Kadi Brown: Celebrating A Year Of Impact And Innovation
Lee's LEAP Students Create And Deliver Memory Blankets
Hamilton Medical Center Volunteers Recognized
Signal Mountain Police Department Has Blood Drive Jan. 21
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
Tennessee Aquarium's Peak Lights Switch On To Illuminate Downtown Chattanooga Riverfront
Bob Tamasy: Resolutions, Goals, And Plans Of Mice And Men
Antioch Baptist Church To Host Watch Night Service
Gregory Lamar Sitton
Clayton Charles Hyde
Susan Hall
