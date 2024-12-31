Work Starts On Hamm Road Greenway At Moccasin Bend

Contractors on behalf of the City of Chattanooga will begin work on the Manufacturers Road/Hamm Road Gateway Project on Monday, with an estimated completion date of Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. This project will build bike/pedestrian greenway paths while creating beautification between Hwy. 27 at Manufacturers Road, leading to the intersection of Hamm Road, then traveling down Hamm Road until reaching Moccasin Bend Road.
The project will be multi-phase, which will include the following restrictions:
• Manufacturers Road between HWY 27 and Hamm Road will be reduced to a single lane in each direction.
• Hamm Road between Moccasin Bend Road and Manufacturers Road will be reduced to a single eastbound lane.
This will require Hamm Road to become a one-way road traveling eastbound. Westbound traffic will not be allowed for the duration of the project.
• All driveways and side roads are expected to maintain full access for the duration. Should a temporary restriction be required, the contractor will contact the company or entity affected before the restriction takes effect.
• Detour signage will be placed on HWY 27 and other critical intersections directing traffic through side roads to access Hamm Road from the western-most entrance.
• Recommended detours can be found on CDOT’s road closure map
.