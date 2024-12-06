Latest Headlines

Man, 26, Arrested For Shooting 2 Men In April

  • Friday, December 6, 2024
The Chattanooga Police Department arrested Scovia Gladden, 26, in relation to the shooting that occurred in the 500 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard on April 25.

On April 25, Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 500 block of E. MLK Boulevard. When the officers arrived on scene, they found multiple shell casings, but there were no victims found at the scene.

Soon after, CPD was notified that two people arrived at a local hospital with injuries from this incident.
When the officers arrived at the hospital, they found an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Throughout the investigation, CPD's Homicide Unit and Gun Team worked together to gather the facts and evidence in this investigation.

On Tuesday, the Gun Team Investigator presented the facts of the investigation to the Hamilton County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury returned a true bill charging Scovia Gladden with aggravated assault (four counts), attempted murder (three counts), firearm charges (three counts), felony vandalism, and felony reckless endangerment.

Gladden was already incarcerated at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center on charges by the Chattanooga Police Department from a separate incident.

