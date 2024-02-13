Motorcyclist In Critical Condition After Being Shot On Dodson Avenue

A motorcyclist was in critical condition after being shot on Dodson Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:44 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 800 block of Dodson Avenue. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 27-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and transported the man to a local hospital.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim was driving a motorcycle on Dodson Avenue when he was shot.





CPD Homicide Investigators are working to learn the details of this incident.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.