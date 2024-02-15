Shooting Victim Still In Pain, Has Trouble Breathing After New Year's Eve Shooting

Three counts of attempted first-degree murder were bound to the Grand Jury on Wednesday against 18-year-old Christian J. Tramble in an incident involving a New Year's Eve dispute with his girlfriend.

The girlfriend, MeKiyah Christopher, said she and Tramble were at the Residence Inn near Hamilton Place when they began arguing, then hitting each other. She said he then left with her cell phone.

She said she was able to track the phone's location using the phone of a friend. They went in a car driven by another schoolmate,and located Tramble's car off Hancock Road.

Ms. Christopher described how she got out of the car carrying a baseball bat and used it to shatter a rear window of the Tramble vehicle. She said she then ran back to the car just before several shots rang out.

The friend who drove her said Ms. Christopher was crying after their argument at the hotel, and he agreed to give her a ride to try to retrieve the phone. He said when she returned to the car with the baseball bat "she was telling us to get out of there as fast as we could."

He said the back seat passenger said, "I think I got shot." He said after she rolled over they could see blood on her back. They then headed for Erlanger East on Gunbarrel Road.

The shooting victim told of observing the couple fighting at the hotel, including Christopher snatching her wig off her head and tossing it. She said she retrieved Tramble's "stuff" and gave it to him, but he left with Ms. Christopher's phone.

She said after Ms. Christopher jumped back in the car with the bat that Tramble pulled his car behind them. She said, "I felt like something was about to happen."

She said shots began to ring out and one of the bullets went in her upper left back.

The victim, who was using a walker at court, said the bullet is still in her back and she sometime has trouble breathing. She said, "I have a lot of chest and back pain."