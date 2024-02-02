Latest Headlines

Mike Sneed, Eddie Vinson Honored For Longtime Service To Soddy Daisy Police Department

  • Friday, February 2, 2024
  • Gail Perry

Upon their retirement, two long-time employees for the city of Soddy Daisy were honored at the Thursday night commission meeting. Police Chief Mike Sneed has worked for the city for 33 years and Police Officer Eddie Vinson for 31 years.

Officer Vinson began his law enforcement career as a volunteer officer then a reserve officer before becoming a full-time paid patrol officer. Throughout the years, he has had many different jobs in both the fire and police departments, retiring at the rank of sergeant.

From 1991 to 2024, Chief Sneed served in all capacities in the police department, including a detective, as he rose through the ranks to become police chief. Mayor Steve Everett said that he always did more for the community than what his jobs called for.

Both Commissioner Gene Shipley and Mayor Steve Everett said that not only did the two work for the city of Soddy Daisy for a long time, but they became good personal friends. Mayor Everett witnessed their work during the time he spent alongside them in the police department. The commissioners all expressed thanks to the men for their commitment to the small town and community and their years of service.

Before he left, Chief Sneed spoke, crediting the support that the fire and police departments have gotten from the city commissioners. He said he had never come before them asking for something that was needed that they did not provide.

In regular business, amendments were made to several ordinances. On the final vote, the zoning ordinance was amended that changes where storage facilities such as mini-warehouses and outdoor storage lots can be located. Going forward, they will no longer be allowed in Commercial zones and will be restricted to M-1 and M-2 Manufacturing zones.

Another zoning ordinance requiring temporary use permits was amended. Locations where travel trailers can park, were previously allowed to stay a maximum of 90 days with a 90-day extension after which they had to be moved off the premise for two years before they would be allowed to return. The amendment will now allow a travel trailer to return to a parking location after 90 days.

Approval was given on the final vote, to rezone a tract of land located at 180 East Highwater Road from C-2 Local Business, R-2A Rural Residential and A-1 Agricultural District all to C-2 Local Business District.

The commissioners voted to update the city’s electrical code. The state requests for municipalities to stay within seven years of the current codes. With the update to the 2017 codes, Soddy Daisy will match the electrical codes used in Hamilton County and the other surrounding communities, said Public Works Director and Building Inspector Steve Grant.

The city recently re-marked 11 railroad crossings within the city limits. There was a cost overrun for the signage that was installed and paint marking used on the roads. The commissioners authorized City Manager Burt Johnson to pay the difference. The cost of this work is reimbursable from TDOT.

Soddy Daisy will celebrate Arbor Day for the third time on March 2. Volunteer Jim Stewart said this year flowering trees will be panted in Veteran’s Park to compliment the shaded trees that were planted there last year. Individuals can donate $100 to dedicate a new tree. The project will be jointly sponsored by the city and the organization Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful.

Robert Cothran, representing the Vietnam Veterans of Soddy Daisy, asked the city to establish some needed rules regarding the city’s annual Christmas Parade. The long-time organizer of the parade said that donations from participants in the parade all go to the Soddy Daisy Firefighters Association to help with the Christmas for Kids fund. Many car clubs participate with multiple entries, yet few of them make donations. The commissioners will discuss establishing a standard entry fee for participants in the future. Another decision will be how horses can be allowed in the parade and still keep the streets clean. Both decisions will be made well in advance of the 2024 parade so the new rules can be publicized.

