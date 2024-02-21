County Trustee's Offices Will Be Open Saturday For Property Tax Payments

The Hamilton County Trustee’s Office will be open this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Taxpayers may pay property tax at both locations - the satellite office, referred to as the Bonny Oaks location, at 6125 Preservation Drive, and the main office at the Hamilton County Courthouse at 625 Georgia Ave., Room 210.

Trustee Hullander said he wanted to remind taxpayers the 2023 property taxes will be delinquent after Feb. 29 and incur 1.5 percent interest per month.

Any unpaid 2022 property taxes will be turned over to the Clerk and Masters office on March 15.

If you any questions, call 423 209-7270.