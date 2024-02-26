Pursuit Leads To Crash And 1 Death In Cumberland County

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies initiated a pursuit of a vehicle around 6 p.m. on Sunday around the Mt. Roosevelt Road area in Cumberland County, that ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing in Morgan County.

Early reports confirm the driver of the fleeing vehicle died at the scene with the passenger being airlifted to a local trauma hospital.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to investigate. Morgan County EMS and Morgan County Rescue Squad also responded to assist at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing and names are being withheld at this time.

