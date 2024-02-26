Murfreesboro To Nashville Section Of I-24 To Be 1st Of State's "Choice Lanes"

The congested section of Interstate 24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville will be the first of the state's venture into "Choice Lanes."

The crowded section of I-24 around Moccasin Bend at Chattanooga is also high on the project list.

The new five-member state Transportation Improvement Board held its first meeting in Nashville on Monday and approved the Nashville project.

The state will enter into contracts with private firms to build and operate the lanes that will have user fees.

Brian Ledford, who occupies the new TDOT position over public and private partnerships, said the Choice Lanes will be brand new lanes - not reworked current lanes.

He said environmental and design work will get underway on initial projects, including traffic and economic studies. It is planned to issue the Request for Proposals by next year.

Mr. Ledford said Tennessee opted for the Choice Lanes alongside existing routes rather than building toll roads or the state going into debt for road projects.

The ambitious program, including the new board, was authorized under the $3.3 billion Transportation Improvement Act.

Mr. Ledford said studies have shown Nashville has the state's most congested roads and has high growth projections.

He said the new lanes will also feature "reliable pathways for mass transit" and offer motorists "reliable trip time."

Mr. Ledford said Choice Lanes are also planned for West Knoxville around the I-75/I/40 split.

He said, for Memphis, it was decided to focus on building a new I-55 bridge rather than Choice Lanes there.

TDOT will be entering into "50-year partnerships" with private developers on the projects, it was stated.

Fred Decosimo of Chattanooga is on the board along with Mike Keeney, Steve Johnson, David Bradshaw and chairman Deputy Governor and Commissioner of Transportation Butch Eley.