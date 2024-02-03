Latest Headlines

1 Person Shot On Saturday Night At Hill City

  • Saturday, February 3, 2024

One person was shot at the Hill City section of North Chattanooga on Saturday night.

At approximately 8:23 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of May Street.

When police arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of this incident.

May Street is off Bell Avenue.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. 

