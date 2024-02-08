Hamilton County Pulls Request To Rezone Portion Of McDonald Farm In Order To Evaluate Alternatives

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp on Thursday announced the county is rescinding the request to rezone parcels of land at McDonald Farm in Sale Creek.Hamilton County planning officials moved to rezone hundreds of acres in November to provide maximum flexibility for Hamilton County Parks and Recreation and for potential industrial development. After thorough analysis and valuable input from Sale Creek residents, the county will pull the request and evaluate alternative options, it was stated.“After conversations with Commissioner Gene-O Shipley and residents in the north end of the county, we believe it’s in the best interest of Hamilton County to delay this rezoning request and to consider alternative proposals to ensure that Hamilton County government is aligned with its citizens,” said Mayor Wamp.“We intend to utilize the farm to its highest and best use while preserving its rich history, but this important process need not be rushed.”Officials said, "The request will be delayed for 90 days as county officials and consultants explore additional zoning options that fulfill the county and community’s shared desire for additional recreational space, as well as prepare the site for industrial possibilities in the years ahead. The county is also awaiting results from a study commissioned by the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency (RPA) about potential uses for the site.The original proposal included a request for 871 acres to be rezoned as M-1, which was proposed for maximum flexibility with the land and to position the site for state investment. The county and RPA, with input from key community stakeholders, anticipate presenting a revised request with a more detailed plan."“I have asked Mayor Wamp to delay this request as the community begins to learn about the limitless possibilities at McDonald Farm,” said Commissioner Shipley, who represents Sale Creek. “We need to be intentional with our next steps and respect the citizens who have helped shape this community for generations to make it a desirable place to live, work, and raise a family.”"Hamilton County was recently awarded $3 million from the state of Tennessee to be used for essential water infrastructure at McDonald Farm. This request will not impact that commitment," officials said.