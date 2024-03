A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 153 South.Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash on 5500 Highway 153 South at approximately 12:35 p.m.Officers reported the crash involved a car and a motorcycle, and was a result of the driver of the vehicle making a left turn in front of the motorcycle.The driver operating the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS.No charges have been released in this case.