Here are the mug shots:

BRADLEY, JENNIFER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/21/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CARD, WARREN T

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 11/10/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION CHUBB, MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/12/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

THEFT OF PROPERTY COMBS, ZACHARY TYLER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/13/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING) DEBUSK, MAKENZIE CAROLINE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/14/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE FRIZZELL, ZACHARY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/06/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/09/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HALE, TIFFANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/07/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HESTER, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/13/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HUBBARD, REGGIE ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/12/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

IRONS, ANDREA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/18/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY***ACCIDENT MUST APPEAR*** KELLY, APRIL DEWANDA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/17/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT KESSLER, CHELSEA LEEANN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/26/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KNIGHT, MYKAH LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/27/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY LEWIS, JEREMIAH DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/23/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE) LOMENICK, ASHLEIGH PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LOVELADY, CURTIS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/24/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/17/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE) MCGHEE, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIDDLEBROOKS, MARIO JAMAEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/30/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MILES, JOSEPH RAY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MOGLE, MICHAEL BEAU

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/06/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARROTT, SPENCER DILLAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/21/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDERS, WILLIS EVAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/24/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCOTT, CRAIG DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/01/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT SHIRLEY, SAMUEL CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/09/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SMITH, DAVID JASON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/11/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SMITH, SHANE DOMINIC

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/16/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TALLEY, JAMES CALVIN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/11/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES TARTER, SAMARA IMANI

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/28/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE THURMAN, CHRISTOPHER KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/04/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TONEY, JASMINE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/03/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, JERRY LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 12/04/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WALLACE, LORENZO LARNELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/12/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) WHITTEN, JUDY ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 05/02/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/11/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION