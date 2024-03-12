Police Say Pair Hit 6 Parked Vehicles At Convention Center Garage While Trying To Steal Car

Police said two men hit six parked vehicles at the Convention Center garage while trying to get away in a stolen vehicle.

Jeremiah Dewayne Lewis, 20, of the Chestnut Flats Apartments on Chestnut Street, was charged with theft of property, burglary of an auto, possession of burglary tools and six counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

Demauris Perry McCullough, 18, of 3013 Woodside St., was charged with theft of property, burglary of an auto, possession of burglary tools, possessing a firearm during a felony, and six counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

In the incident early Monday morning, police were notified that two black males wearing ski masks and all black were inside the garage trying to steal a car.

Police said they took a white Honda Accord, but were blocked in getting out of the garage by security personnel. They then abandoned the vehicle, but were both picked up by police nearby.

It was found that six vehicles were struck by the pair trying to get away in the Honda.

The owner of the Honda had reported the prior day that the car keys and Airpods in a pink case had been taken from the vehicle.

Police said each of the suspects had a pistol located near where they were found. Lewis had a handgun with a round in the chamber. McCullough had a Smith and Wesson with no round in the chamber.