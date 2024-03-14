Food City Still Planning Large New Store On Lee Highway Despite Zoning Setback

Food City is still planning a new 54,000-square-foot grocery and fuel center on Lee Highway despite a zoning setback on Tuesday night.

Steven C. Smith, Food City president/CEO, said, "We have been working to replace the existing very old store on Shallowford Road with a new, larger modern Food City store.

"While our preferred plan was denied by the City Council because part of the property owned by the Baptist Children’s Home needed to be re-zoned, we have an alternate plan in place that requires no change in zoning.

"It will allow for the same size modern supermarket to be constructed on site with good parking and a Food City Gas n’ Go fuel center. The project should create close to 100 new area jobs and enhance the Chattanooga tax base.”

The store will go on a 6.5-acre tract at Ballard Drive.

The adjacent Tennessee Baptist Children's Home had wanted to sell a tract to Food City, saying proceeds from the sale would be used to enhance the campus. They said it would allow each child staying at the home to have their own bedroom and bathroom.

City Councilwoman Carol Berz said neighbors to the project were given two options, and they did not opt for the Children's Home site but land that was already zoned commercial.

She told an official of the Children's Home that she was going with the wishes of the neighbors.