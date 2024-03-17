Latest Headlines

Woman, 58, Struck And Killed On Dayton Pike Early Sunday Morning

  • Sunday, March 17, 2024
A woman, 58, was struck and killed early Sunday morning on Dayton Pike.
 
Chattanooga Police responded at 12:18 a.m. to a pedestrian struck in the 7000 block of Dayton Pike.  Upon arrival, officers made contact with a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Due to the pedestrian's injuries, CPD's Traffic Unit began to investigate the incident.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.  The victim died from her injuries on the scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals that a vehicle was being driven northbound in the 7000 block of Dayton Pike when the pedestrian walked into the roadway.
The vehicle struck the pedestrian then the driver continued driving northbound on Dayton Pike.

During the investigation, the vehicle was discovered to be a Toyota Tundra. The vehicle description was broadcasted to CPD officers and all nearby agencies in an attempt to locate the vehicle and driver.

The vehicle and driver were located on Dayton Pike by a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy.  The driver of the Tundra was a 63-year-old man.

CPD's Traffic Unit continues to investigate this incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.
