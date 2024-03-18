Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROWN, LORI ANN

3808 RAE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COE, LATONYA DENISE

405 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112536

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY- OCCUP



COLLINS, EDDIE REESE

303 ASBURY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH

1316 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN



DOSS, DAMON JEROME

3005 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



EGERER, KYLE WILLIAM

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



GILBERT, ALBERT

1803 N CONCORD RD UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 374215775

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL

8535 BLUEBERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE)

POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSS.

METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEGRIMES, HOYT EUGENE151 HOLLY OAK LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency:ASSAULTJACKSON, WENDY DELANE181 CLEO DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGJACOBS, WILLIAM ANDREW7714 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON, JERAMIE LEVON1542 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111601Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)JOHNSON, JOSHUA PHILLIP450 BEREAN LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARJORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGLAPARRA LOPEZ, OLIVER MARVELDONT KNOW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAYLAYMON, MARVIN KEITH3804 CUSCOWILLA TRIAL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLOOSE MATERIALS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYLOPEZ SALES, BORIS ANTONIOGLEN ERROL WAY APT 6929 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCKINLEY, TYLER ARTEZ78465 BASHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:ROBBERYDOMESTIC ASSAULTPARRISH, JASON RAY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPORRAS, JOSEPH ANTHONY716 POTEET ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POWELL, WILLIAM BYRD2614 E MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL INQUIRYDOMESTIC ASSAULTRAMIREZ FRANCISCO, MARIO1244 COOLMONT DRIVE BRANDON, 33511Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROBINSON, JACK RENNER165 HALL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESESSIONS, CAROLYN CELESTE1802 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEWART, CAMERON ALEXANDER4805 KELLYS MILL DR NW LILBURN, 30047Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESTROUD, JASON L20 CHEROKEE BLVD UNIT 302 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVAZQUEZ MEJIA, ODANI5913 THURMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWEST, ZETTA FRANCES3000 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAZEGARRA, YESSENIA M9673 BULL PEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373636887Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots:

BROWN, LORI ANN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/25/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COE, LATONYA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/07/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY- OCCUP COLLINS, EDDIE REESE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/16/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT EGERER, KYLE WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY FOX, DAVID ARNOLD-WILKEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/30/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GILBERT, ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/01/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) GRIMES, HOYT EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/29/1971

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JACKSON, WENDY DELANE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/25/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JACOBS, WILLIAM ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/26/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, JERAMIE LEVON

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 02/05/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)

JOHNSON, JOSHUA PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LAPARRA LOPEZ, OLIVER MARVEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/02/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY LOPEZ SALES, BORIS ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/10/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKINLEY, TYLER ARTEZ

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/08/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Charge(s):

ROBBERY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MIQUEAS MENDEZ, GABRIEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/26/2000

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PORRAS, JOSEPH ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/20/1996

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, JACK RENNER

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/25/1967

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SESSIONS, CAROLYN CELESTE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/06/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWART, CAMERON ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/12/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE STROUD, JASON L

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/08/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT VAZQUEZ MEJIA, ODANI

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



