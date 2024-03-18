Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, March 18, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROWN, LORI ANN 
3808 RAE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COE, LATONYA DENISE 
405 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112536 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY- OCCUP

COLLINS, EDDIE REESE 
303 ASBURY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH 
1316 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

DOSS, DAMON JEROME 
3005 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

EGERER, KYLE WILLIAM 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

GILBERT, ALBERT 
1803 N CONCORD RD UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 374215775 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL 
8535 BLUEBERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE)
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSS.

METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

GRIMES, HOYT EUGENE 
151 HOLLY OAK LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT

JACKSON, WENDY DELANE 
181 CLEO DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JACOBS, WILLIAM ANDREW 
7714 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, JERAMIE LEVON 
1542 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111601 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)

JOHNSON, JOSHUA PHILLIP 
450 BEREAN LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LAPARRA LOPEZ, OLIVER MARVEL 
DONT KNOW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY

LAYMON, MARVIN KEITH 
3804 CUSCOWILLA TRIAL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LOOSE MATERIALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LOPEZ SALES, BORIS ANTONIO 
GLEN ERROL WAY APT 6929 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKINLEY, TYLER ARTEZ 
78465 BASHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ROBBERY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PARRISH, JASON RAY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PORRAS, JOSEPH ANTHONY 
716 POTEET ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POWELL, WILLIAM BYRD 
2614 E MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAMIREZ FRANCISCO, MARIO 
1244 COOLMONT DRIVE BRANDON, 33511 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROBINSON, JACK RENNER 
165 HALL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SESSIONS, CAROLYN CELESTE 
1802 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWART, CAMERON ALEXANDER 
4805 KELLYS MILL DR NW LILBURN, 30047 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STROUD, JASON L 
20 CHEROKEE BLVD UNIT 302 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VAZQUEZ MEJIA, ODANI 
5913 THURMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WEST, ZETTA FRANCES 
3000 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ZEGARRA, YESSENIA M 
9673 BULL PEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373636887 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

