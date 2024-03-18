Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BROWN, LORI ANN
3808 RAE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COE, LATONYA DENISE
405 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112536
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY- OCCUP
COLLINS, EDDIE REESE
303 ASBURY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COYNE, TYLER RANDOLPH
1316 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
DOSS, DAMON JEROME
3005 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
EGERER, KYLE WILLIAM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
GILBERT, ALBERT
1803 N CONCORD RD UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 374215775
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL
8535 BLUEBERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE)
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSS.
METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
GRIMES, HOYT EUGENE
151 HOLLY OAK LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
ASSAULT
JACKSON, WENDY DELANE
181 CLEO DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JACOBS, WILLIAM ANDREW
7714 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, JERAMIE LEVON
1542 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111601
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
JOHNSON, JOSHUA PHILLIP
450 BEREAN LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LAPARRA LOPEZ, OLIVER MARVEL
DONT KNOW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY
LAYMON, MARVIN KEITH
3804 CUSCOWILLA TRIAL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LOOSE MATERIALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LOPEZ SALES, BORIS ANTONIO
GLEN ERROL WAY APT 6929 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKINLEY, TYLER ARTEZ
78465 BASHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
ROBBERY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PARRISH, JASON RAY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PORRAS, JOSEPH ANTHONY
716 POTEET ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POWELL, WILLIAM BYRD
2614 E MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAMIREZ FRANCISCO, MARIO
1244 COOLMONT DRIVE BRANDON, 33511
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROBINSON, JACK RENNER
165 HALL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SESSIONS, CAROLYN CELESTE
1802 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWART, CAMERON ALEXANDER
4805 KELLYS MILL DR NW LILBURN, 30047
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STROUD, JASON L
20 CHEROKEE BLVD UNIT 302 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VAZQUEZ MEJIA, ODANI
5913 THURMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WEST, ZETTA FRANCES
3000 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ZEGARRA, YESSENIA M
9673 BULL PEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373636887
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Here are the mug shots:
|BROWN, LORI ANN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/25/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COE, LATONYA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/07/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY- OCCUP
|
|COLLINS, EDDIE REESE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|EGERER, KYLE WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FOX, DAVID ARNOLD-WILKEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/30/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|GILBERT, ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/01/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|GRIMES, HOYT EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/29/1971
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, WENDY DELANE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/25/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JACOBS, WILLIAM ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/26/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, JERAMIE LEVON
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 02/05/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
|
|JOHNSON, JOSHUA PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LAPARRA LOPEZ, OLIVER MARVEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY
|
|LOPEZ SALES, BORIS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCKINLEY, TYLER ARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/08/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MIQUEAS MENDEZ, GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PORRAS, JOSEPH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBINSON, JACK RENNER
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/25/1967
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SESSIONS, CAROLYN CELESTE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/06/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STEWART, CAMERON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/12/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|STROUD, JASON L
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|VAZQUEZ MEJIA, ODANI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/17/2024
Charge(s):
|