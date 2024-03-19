Man Seriously Injured In Wreck Involving Public Works Truck

Chattanooga Police responded on Tuesday, at 9:20 a.m. to a traffic crash with injuries involving a City of Chattanooga Public Works truck in the 3000 block of Wilcox Boulevard.



When first responders arrived, they found a Chevrolet Silverado truck that was partially pinned under the rear portion of the Public Works truck.





The driver, a 57-year-old man, was removed from the vehicle and did not report any injuries. The passenger, a 29-year-old man, was extricated by the Chattanooga Fire Department.





Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and transported the passenger to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating this traffic crash.





This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.