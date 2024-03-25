Senator Blackburn To Visit Southern Border In Eagle Pass, Tx.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, will visit the southern border in Eagle Pass, Tx. on Tuesday, amid the sovereignty battle between the Biden administration and the state of Texas over enforcing immigration law.“Since Inauguration Day 2021, more than 9.2 million illegal immigrants have entered the United States, including over 1.7 million known gotaways. Meanwhile, the Biden administration deported just 142,000 people in all of 2023 – less than five percent of all illegal crossings.What is happening at the southern border is nothing short of an invasion. Not only has this White House refused to step in, but they are waiving a historic number of illegal immigrants into our country on parole and actively blocking states from protecting their own sovereignty. I’ll be traveling to Eagle Pass to help shine a light on what the state of Texas, Border Patrol, law enforcement and local landowners are doing day and night to uphold the rule of law and secure our southern border,” said Senator Blackburn.