Latest Headlines

Senator Blackburn To Visit Southern Border In Eagle Pass, Tx.

  • Monday, March 25, 2024
Senator Marsha Blackburn, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, will visit the southern border in Eagle Pass, Tx. on Tuesday, amid the sovereignty battle between the Biden administration and the state of Texas over enforcing immigration law. 
 
“Since Inauguration Day 2021, more than 9.2 million illegal immigrants have entered the United States, including over 1.7 million known gotaways. Meanwhile, the Biden administration deported just 142,000 people in all of 2023 – less than five percent of all illegal crossings.
What is happening at the southern border is nothing short of an invasion. Not only has this White House refused to step in, but they are waiving a historic number of illegal immigrants into our country on parole and actively blocking states from protecting their own sovereignty. I’ll be traveling to Eagle Pass to help shine a light on what the state of Texas, Border Patrol, law enforcement and local landowners are doing day and night to uphold the rule of law and secure our southern border,” said Senator Blackburn.
Latest Headlines
Officials Mum On Soddy Daisy Wreck; Cite Ongoing Investigation
  • Breaking News
  • 3/25/2024
Senator Blackburn To Visit Southern Border In Eagle Pass, Tx.
  • Breaking News
  • 3/25/2024
Man With Machete, Large Fixed-Blade Knife Arrested For North Chattanooga Stabbing
Man With Machete, Large Fixed-Blade Knife Arrested For North Chattanooga Stabbing
  • Breaking News
  • 3/25/2024
Election For Volkswagen Workers To Join UAW Will Be April 17-19
  • Breaking News
  • 3/25/2024
Randy Smith: LSU Is Easy To Dislike
Randy Smith: LSU Is Easy To Dislike
  • Sports
  • 3/25/2024
Wiedmer: Fire Calipari? Be Careful What You Wish For, Kentucky Fans
Wiedmer: Fire Calipari? Be Careful What You Wish For, Kentucky Fans
  • Sports
  • 3/25/2024
Breaking News
Officials Mum On Soddy Daisy Wreck; Cite Ongoing Investigation
  • 3/25/2024

Officials are not releasing information on a Soddy Daisy wreck in which early reports said two people were killed and others injured. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said, "The District Attorney’s ... more

Senator Blackburn To Visit Southern Border In Eagle Pass, Tx.
  • 3/25/2024

Senator Marsha Blackburn, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, will visit the southern border in Eagle Pass, Tx. on Tuesday, amid the sovereignty battle between the Biden administration ... more

Man With Machete, Large Fixed-Blade Knife Arrested For North Chattanooga Stabbing
Man With Machete, Large Fixed-Blade Knife Arrested For North Chattanooga Stabbing
  • 3/25/2024

A man found with a machete and a large fixed-blade knife has been charged in a North Chattanooga stabbing. Jeffery Keith Baker, 38, is charged with attempted second-degree murder. Police ... more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 3/25/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/25/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/24/2024
John Shearer: Examining The Under-Discussion TVA Complex – And Learning Of Its Architects
John Shearer: Examining The Under-Discussion TVA Complex – And Learning Of Its Architects
  • 3/23/2024
City Seeking Proposals For Major Overhaul Of Moccasin Bend Sewage Treatment Plant
  • 3/23/2024
Opinion
Follow Milwaukee Municipal Waste Sewage Treatment Plant's Example
  • 3/24/2024
Profile Of Valor: Eddie Rickenbacker
Profile Of Valor: Eddie Rickenbacker
  • 3/22/2024
National Medal Of Honor Day
National Medal Of Honor Day
  • 3/25/2024
Democratic View On Top State Senate Issues - March 25, 2024
  • 3/25/2024
What's Working?
  • 3/25/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: Fire Calipari? Be Careful What You Wish For, Kentucky Fans
Wiedmer: Fire Calipari? Be Careful What You Wish For, Kentucky Fans
  • 3/25/2024
Paul Payne: New Lookouts Stadium Evidence Of Paradigm Shift In Minor League Baseball
Paul Payne: New Lookouts Stadium Evidence Of Paradigm Shift In Minor League Baseball
  • 3/24/2024
Randy Smith: LSU Is Easy To Dislike
Randy Smith: LSU Is Easy To Dislike
  • 3/25/2024
Dan Fleser: Buoyed Vols Headed To The Sweet 16
Dan Fleser: Buoyed Vols Headed To The Sweet 16
  • 3/24/2024
Mocs Softball Wins 8-3 Over Samford
  • 3/24/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Adjust My Crown
Life With Ferris: Adjust My Crown
  • 3/25/2024
Dan Reuter Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
Dan Reuter Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
  • 3/23/2024
Jerry Summers: Civil War - And How
Jerry Summers: Civil War - And How
  • 3/25/2024
CARTA Announces Easter Schedule
  • 3/25/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 3/25/2024
Entertainment
Dan Spencer Makes Worst K-Pop in Tennessee
Dan Spencer Makes Worst K-Pop in Tennessee
  • 3/25/2024
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Out At Sea” April 9-13
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Out At Sea” April 9-13
  • 3/25/2024
Bessie Smith’s Big 9 Music Fest Returns April 13-14
  • 3/22/2024
Kristy Cox, “Australian Queen” Of Bluegrass, To Perform At WoodSongs Dalton March 30
Kristy Cox, “Australian Queen” Of Bluegrass, To Perform At WoodSongs Dalton March 30
  • 3/22/2024
The Mountain Opry Will Be Held Saturday At The Bachman Community Center
  • 3/22/2024
Opinion
Follow Milwaukee Municipal Waste Sewage Treatment Plant's Example
  • 3/24/2024
Profile Of Valor: Eddie Rickenbacker
Profile Of Valor: Eddie Rickenbacker
  • 3/22/2024
National Medal Of Honor Day
National Medal Of Honor Day
  • 3/25/2024
Dining
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
  • 3/21/2024
Beer Board Gives Green Light To New Taco Mamacita At Hamilton Place
  • 3/15/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
  • 3/12/2024
Business/Government
Insurance Incorporated Announces Agency Additions
Insurance Incorporated Announces Agency Additions
  • 3/25/2024
Interstate Construction Halted For Easter Holiday Travel
  • 3/25/2024
7 Juveniles Arrested After Burglaries And Pursuit - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/25/2024
Real Estate
Lot On W. 6th Street Sells For Over $4.5 Million
Lot On W. 6th Street Sells For Over $4.5 Million
  • 3/21/2024
Noon Development Celebrates Newly-Renovated East Ridge Medical Building Opening
Noon Development Celebrates Newly-Renovated East Ridge Medical Building Opening
  • 3/21/2024
Real Estate Transfers For March 14-20
  • 3/21/2024
Student Scene
Inaugural McCallie Gala And Auction Raises Over $500,000
Inaugural McCallie Gala And Auction Raises Over $500,000
  • 3/25/2024
Secretary Of State Tre Hargett Honors Hamilton County Students Brown, Lee, And Lin As Civics Essay Winners
Secretary Of State Tre Hargett Honors Hamilton County Students Brown, Lee, And Lin As Civics Essay Winners
  • 3/25/2024
Maurquez Thompson Selected For Expanding Diversity In Economics Summer Institute
Maurquez Thompson Selected For Expanding Diversity In Economics Summer Institute
  • 3/23/2024
Living Well
Attorney General Skrmetti Applauds Tennessee’s Opioid Abatement Efforts
  • 3/22/2024
Morning Pointe Senior Living Breaks Ground On New East Hamilton Memory Care Community
Morning Pointe Senior Living Breaks Ground On New East Hamilton Memory Care Community
  • 3/22/2024
Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga Channels Nearly $17M Into Local Nonprofits Through Donor Advised Funds
  • 3/21/2024
Memories
Bayonets And Belt Buckles: McDonald Farm
  • 3/15/2024
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
  • 3/7/2024
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
Outdoors
Rep. Dan Howell Seeks Expansion Of Water Releases On Ocoee River
  • 3/25/2024
GNTC Hosts Spring Plant Sale In Rome On April 8-11
GNTC Hosts Spring Plant Sale In Rome On April 8-11
  • 3/25/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Footwear And 5-Minute Epoxy
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Footwear And 5-Minute Epoxy
  • 3/23/2024
Travel
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/21/2024
What's New And Happening This Spring In Tennessee
  • 3/19/2024
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen On Saturday
  • 3/8/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Taking A Brief Look At Life’s Brevity
Bob Tamasy: Taking A Brief Look At Life’s Brevity
  • 3/25/2024
Bob Tamasy: Trying To Be Worry-Free In A Worrisome World
Bob Tamasy: Trying To Be Worry-Free In A Worrisome World
  • 3/21/2024
"Momma, I Have To Go" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/20/2024
Obituaries
Daphne Johnson
Daphne Johnson
  • 3/25/2024
Quinton McMutuary
Quinton McMutuary
  • 3/25/2024
Robert “Robby” King Smith IV
Robert “Robby” King Smith IV
  • 3/25/2024