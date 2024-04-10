W Road To Be Closed An Additional Week

The W Road will be closed for an additional week and is now slated to reopen Monday, April 22, contingent on weather conditions.



County officials said the Highway Department will continue conducting essential work including painting the road and installing reflectors during this time.



Motorists should continue using Roberts Mill Road or Signal Mountain Blvd./Taft Hwy to leave or access Signal Mountain. Residents who live on the W Road will have access to and from their homes, including local deliveries.

The section of James Boulevard between Anderson Pike and Taft Highway is now open.