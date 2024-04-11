Latest Headlines

Wright Facing Kidnapping Charge In Incident In Which Girl Jumps Out Of Moving Car

  • Thursday, April 11, 2024
Antonio Wright
Charges of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and vandalism have been filed by Chattanooga Police against 50-year-old Antonio in a case in which deputies engaged in an early morning pursuit after a girl jumped out of a moving vehicle to safety.

Wright was earlier charged by the county with felony evading arrest, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded along with the Chattanooga Police Department to what was originally dispatched as a person shooting into an apartment near the 6800 block of Spence Lane.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a silver Chevrolet Malibu leave the complex headed south on Highway 58. Deputies began to follow behind the vehicle as they attempted to gather more information from dispatchers regarding the call.

While following the vehicle the passenger front door of the vehicle opened and a juvenile female jumped out while the vehicle was in motion. The escaping girl rolled several times before coming to a stop on the side of the roadway.

The vehicle then took off at a high rate of speed. At that point, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and the suspect began to flee from deputies traveling south on Highway 58 at a high rate of speed. Deputies successfully deployed spike strips near the 4400 block of Highway 58, however the suspect would continue evading. The driver lost control twice on South Access Road and at one point struck a Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

The suspect would continue to flee with a flat tire into the section of Riverpark near the Chickamauga Dam. Deputies attempted to conduct PIT maneuvers to end the pursuit, however the suspect would eventually run off the side of the roadway, striking a block wall, where deputies were able to successfully box him in with patrol vehicles.

The suspect ignored all the deputies’ commands and was reaching around the vehicle. Less lethal bean bag rounds were deployed to break out the windows. As the suspect continued to ignore commands, pepper spray was then deployed, however it was not effective. Deputies then deployed a taser, but the suspect kept reaching around for something and was yelling, “Just kill me.” Deputies were finally able to remove the suspect from the vehicle and he was taken into custody.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “Last night while many of us were sleeping, your Sheriff’s Office responded to a violent incident and was involved in a pursuit that would eventually leave one very brave young woman jumping from a moving vehicle while deputies relentlessly pursued her captor. It is for critical situations such as this, your Sheriff’s Office deputies are highly trained to utilize a variety of tools, both lethal and non-lethal in nature, to pursue dangerous suspects in order to keep you and your family safe. I am very grateful this young woman was not more seriously injured, and I am proud of her brave actions. Each and every day, we work together with our law enforcement partners to ensure your safety throughout Hamilton County. Let me be clear, when the initial call for help comes, despite where in the county it takes place, we are all coming."

It was later determined that this call was not a shooting, rather a reported intruder at the apartment. Due to the initial call occurring in the city of Chattanooga, deputies transferred custody of Wright to Chattanooga Police Department personnel as they are conducting the investigation into the original incident on Spence Lane.

Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene to check out the girl who jumped from the vehicle.

Chattanooga Police said, "On Tuesday at 10:15 p.m., law enforcement was dispatched to a burglary call in progress in the 6800 block of Spence Lane. When officers arrived on the scene, the call was upgraded to a kidnapping/abduction of a juvenile.

"Prior to CPD's arrival, another law enforcement agency initiated a pursuit. It was reported while in the pursuit, the juvenile victim escaped by jumping from the moving vehicle. After the pursuit ended, the suspect was apprehended by another law enforcement agency.

"The juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries."

Bill To Place More Restrictions On Porn Websites Passes State Senate, Advances In House
  • Breaking News
  • 4/11/2024
Man Shot In Altercation At Gas Station On Tunnel Boulevard
  • Breaking News
  • 4/11/2024
Randy Smith: A Special Opening Night
  • Sports
  • 4/11/2024
Dan Fleser: What A Kim Caldwell Coached Team Might Look Like
  • Sports
  • 4/11/2024
Tennessee Legislature Passes Term Limits On Congress Resolution
  • Breaking News
  • 4/11/2024
Negotiations For Stadium Community Benefits Agreement Stall; New Group To Take Over
  • Breaking News
  • 4/11/2024
Bill To Place More Restrictions On Porn Websites Passes State Senate, Advances In House
  • 4/11/2024

A bill unanimously passed in the Senate this week for more restrictions on pornography websites has advanced in the House. Rep. Patsy Hazlewood, R-Signal Mountain, said the bill "is one step ... more

5 Officers Get Promotions At Lookout Mountain, Tn.
  • 4/11/2024

Five promotions were made in the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Police Department during the monthly meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn., Commission. Officer Christopher Palmer began his career in ... more

Wright Facing Kidnapping Charge In Incident In Which Girl Jumps Out Of Moving Car
  • 4/11/2024

Charges of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and vandalism have been filed by Chattanooga Police against 50-year-old Antonio in a case in which deputies engaged in an early morning pursuit ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/11/2024
Rhea County Property Owners Getting Sticker Shock; Vincent Says Tax Rate To Be Adjusted Down
  • 4/10/2024
Driver-Less County School Bus Goes Through Yard, Winds Up Next To House On Signal; Driver Charged
  • 4/10/2024
Police Respond On Derby Street Shooting On Wednesday Afternoon
  • 4/10/2024
Former Orange Grove Employee Now Facing Federal Charges In Child Sexual Exploitation Case
  • 4/10/2024
We Only Want Our Neighborhoods Back
  • 4/10/2024
No To A Federal Court On Hawk Hill
  • 4/10/2024
Democratic View On Top Senate Issues: April 11, 2024
  • 4/11/2024
Special Thanks To Commissioner Shipley For Denying STVR In My Neighborhood
  • 4/11/2024
When Did Alejandro Mayorkas Become An American Citizen?
  • 4/11/2024
Lookouts Outhit Smokies, But Lose 9-3 In Home Opener
  • 4/11/2024
The Elite 18: Selecting The Best Hole No. 2 In Chattanooga Region
  • 4/10/2024
Fairfield Glade Announces New Partnership For State Women’s Open, Senior State Open
  • 4/10/2024
Randy Smith: A Special Opening Night
  • 4/11/2024
Lee's Brew Earns 700th Victory With 10-5 Win Over Tusculum
  • 4/10/2024
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Crowns 2024 Miss Jabberwock And Miss Legacy
  • 4/10/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Tale of Ruined Khakis
  • 4/10/2024
Scopes Trial Centennial Set For 2025
  • 4/11/2024
New Traffic Pattern At O'Grady Drive And Boydston Road
  • 4/11/2024
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 4/11/2024
Baylor's Beauty And The Beast Production Is Ready To Raise The Curtain
  • 4/11/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/11/2024
Next Exit Productions Offers Free Playwriting Workshop
  • 4/11/2024
Choral Arts Presents Music For The Children April 19
  • 4/11/2024
Lee’s Percussion Ensemble To Present Concert April 21
  • 4/11/2024
We Only Want Our Neighborhoods Back
  • 4/10/2024
No To A Federal Court On Hawk Hill
  • 4/10/2024
NPR's Bias In The News
  • 4/11/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Cambridge Square To Get 4 New Dining, Beverage Establishments
  • 4/10/2024
Texas Roadhouse To Open At Hamilton Place Thursday
  • 4/10/2024
Cambridge Square Significantly Expands Retail And Restaurant Offerings
  • 4/10/2024
Larry Davis And Chase Williams Each Honored For 20 Years With Chattanooga Funeral Home
  • 4/10/2024
HCSO Deputy Locates Stolen Vehicle With ALPR
  • 4/10/2024
Cannondale Court Townhomes Development In East Brainerd Sells For $25.2 Million
  • 4/11/2024
Infrastructure Construction To Start At The Bend Riverfront Project
  • 4/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 4-10
  • 4/11/2024
State Senate Passes Bill Allowing Teachers To Carry Guns; Chambers Cleared Due To Outcry From Opponents
  • 4/10/2024
Cleveland High School Celebrates Record Number Of 2023-2024 Graduates Of Distinction
  • 4/10/2024
Dayton City School Students Visit Washington, D.C., Funded By SouthEast Bank
  • 4/10/2024
Fire Prevention Technology For People With Hearing Loss Program Is April 21
  • 4/10/2024
Revida Recovery Centers Expands Opioid Recovery To Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2024
Local Non-Profit To Open 1st Ever Community Garden In Soddy-Daisy
  • 4/9/2024
Curtis Coulter: The Wreck Of The Old 97 At The Rock Creek Trestle
  • 4/11/2024
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
  • 4/9/2024
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
  • 4/4/2024
Alcohol Ban Coming To TWRA WMAs With The Exception Of Designated Areas
  • 4/11/2024
Walker County Angler Reels In A New State Record Fish; New Species Added To State Record List
  • 4/11/2024
Statewide Winners Announced In Give Wildlife A Chance Poster Contest
  • 4/11/2024
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Chris Simpson Keynotes 45th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast May 21
  • 4/10/2024
Bob Tamasy: Be Careful About What You Think You're Entitled To
  • 4/11/2024
Middle Valley Church Of God Service, Sermon Titled 'How Do You React When You Meet A Dead Man?'
  • 4/10/2024
William Van Grit
  • 4/11/2024
Catherine Hopping Adamson Parker
  • 4/11/2024
J. Doris Woodard Lovelace
  • 4/10/2024