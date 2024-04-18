Upcoming Road Closings Announced

Here are upcoming road closings for special events:
4 Bridges Arts Festival
Reggie White Boulevard will be closed at the First Horizon Pavilion from Friday, at 8 a.m. until Sunday, at 6 p.m. for the 4 Bridges Arts Festival.
Hello St Elmo!
The following roads will be closed to street parking and through traffic on Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the annual Hello St Elmo Festival:
St. Elmo Avenue between W 38th Street and Tennessee Avenue
Silveis Lane at St. Elmo Avenue
Old Mountain Road at St. Elmo Avenue
Detour via Tennessee Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue
Snapdragon Hemp 4/20 Music Festival
Georgia Avenue between E 10th Street and E Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard will be closed Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. for the Snapdragon Hemp 4/20 Music Festival.
Chattanooga Football Club Home Match
The following roads will be closed to street parking and through traffic on Saturday, from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. for the Chattanooga Football Club Home Match:
Reggie White Boulevard at the First Horizon Pavilion
W 19th Street
Chestnut Street at Finley Stadium
View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.