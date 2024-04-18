Upcoming Road Closings Announced

Here are upcoming road closings for special events:

4 Bridges Arts Festival

Reggie White Boulevard will be closed at the First Horizon Pavilion from Friday, at 8 a.m. until Sunday, at 6 p.m. for the 4 Bridges Arts Festival.



Hello St Elmo!



The following roads will be closed to street parking and through traffic on Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the annual Hello St Elmo Festival:



St. Elmo Avenue between W 38th Street and Tennessee Avenue

Silveis Lane at St. Elmo Avenue

Old Mountain Road at St. Elmo Avenue

Detour via Tennessee Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue

Snapdragon Hemp 4/20 Music Festival



Georgia Avenue between E 10th Street and E Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard will be closed Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. for the Snapdragon Hemp 4/20 Music Festival.



Chattanooga Football Club Home Match



The following roads will be closed to street parking and through traffic on Saturday, from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. for the Chattanooga Football Club Home Match:



Reggie White Boulevard at the First Horizon Pavilion

W 19th Street

Chestnut Street at Finley Stadium

View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.

