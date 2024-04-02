Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BEARDEN, HANNAH MARIE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/18/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BRAWDY, AMY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/22/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION BREWER, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/13/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKER, LYLA LYNNETTE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/10/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT CASTILLO, JOSE JOHN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/10/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONYERS, MALIK LEVON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/24/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DODD, CHASON COLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/15/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA EVETT, TYLER STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/08/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FOUST, ZACHARY PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/12/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FULLER, JANICE BURNS

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 12/15/1952

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/25/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GATLIN, TONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/04/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT GODINEZ, RUDY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/25/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES GRACE, ALONZO

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/08/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/19/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HALL, PHEBE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/27/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

THEFT OF PROPERTY HARVEY, SETH AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/17/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/20/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT JOHNSON, ANTHONY DARRYLL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/07/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JOHNSON, KANDRA LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/07/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, LAMUEL M

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/27/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JONES, BRETT AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/19/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KILBY, JESSICA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/11/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT LOWE, JIMMY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/27/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/19/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBE MATTHEW, MITZIE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/16/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCBRYAR, WILLIAM DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/11/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MCELREATH, KENNETH ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/12/1973

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCKENSEY, SHAKIARA SHAREE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MOORE, VERNELL M

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/06/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE OROURKE, JUSTIN SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/13/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PERRY, JUSTICE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/10/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) PERRY, LINDA SUE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/08/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) PLUMMER, NATERRIONA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/15/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF POSEY, JOSHUA LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/07/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED RAWLINGS, CHRISTINA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/16/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIDDLE, LUTHER DARNELL

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/10/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RIVERA, EMMANUEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/10/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED ROSE, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 04/30/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, ANDREA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/16/1984

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SMITH, TERRANCE ANTON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/27/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE) TONEY, JASMINE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/03/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WASHER, CHRISTINA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/21/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORP, GA) WHITE, DELVON JEVONTA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT WHITESIDE, MARK THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/28/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HARASSMENT WHITMIRE, BOBBY JOE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/26/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



