Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BEARDEN, HANNAH MARIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/18/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BRAWDY, AMY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
|
|BREWER, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROOKER, LYLA LYNNETTE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|CASTILLO, JOSE JOHN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/10/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CONYERS, MALIK LEVON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DODD, CHASON COLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/15/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|EVETT, TYLER STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FOUST, ZACHARY PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/12/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FULLER, JANICE BURNS
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 12/15/1952
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GATLIN, TONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GODINEZ, RUDY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/25/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|GRACE, ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/08/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HALL, PHEBE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/27/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|
|HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HARVEY, SETH AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/17/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, ANTHONY DARRYLL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, KANDRA LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, LAMUEL M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, BRETT AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/19/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KILBY, JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/11/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LOWE, JIMMY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBE
|
|MATTHEW, MITZIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/16/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCBRYAR, WILLIAM DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCELREATH, KENNETH ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/12/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCKENSEY, SHAKIARA SHAREE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, VERNELL M
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/06/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|OROURKE, JUSTIN SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/13/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PERRY, JUSTICE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|PERRY, LINDA SUE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/08/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|PLUMMER, NATERRIONA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/15/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|POSEY, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|RAWLINGS, CHRISTINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RIDDLE, LUTHER DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/10/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RIVERA, EMMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|ROSE, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/30/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, ANDREA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, TERRANCE ANTON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
|
|TONEY, JASMINE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WASHER, CHRISTINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORP, GA)
|
|WHITE, DELVON JEVONTA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WHITESIDE, MARK THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- HARASSMENT
|
|WHITMIRE, BOBBY JOE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/26/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|