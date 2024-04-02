Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEARDEN, HANNAH MARIE
10613 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRAWDY, AMY MARIE
80 HILLCREST DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

BREWER, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
2 ORR COURT JOHNSON CITY, 37615
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKER, LYLA LYNNETTE
1705 S.

LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CASTILLO, JOSE JOHN
28 PLEDGER PKWY LAFYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONYERS, MALIK LEVON
5230 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102076
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COSEY, DEMETRIS LEBRON
5608 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

EVETT, TYLER STEVEN
3603 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FOUST, ZACHARY PATRICK
6695 HWY 165 TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT G4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GATLIN, TONY DEWAYNE
8702 RIVERCOVE DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT

GODINEZ, RUDY
3221 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

GONZALEZ CANTON, JAVIER IGNACIO
,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

GONZALEZ CHAVEZ, JOSE MANUEL
,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF COCAINE

GRACE, ALONZO
3108 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HERNANDEZ MALECIA, JOSE
MOTEL 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL
4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW
2317 RIDGE CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

JOHNSON, KANDRA LEE
6906 MAHLON DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KILBY, JESSICA
1210 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LOWE, JIMMY DEAN
407 COUNTY RD 778 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

MATEO, JOSUE ANDRES
8105 IGOU GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MATTHEW, MITZIE RENEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374212936
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCBRYAR, WILLIAM DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

MCCLURKIN, JADE AALIYAH
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH))

MCELREATH, KENNETH ANDREW
414 STANCIL ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF FIREARM
SIMPLE POSSESSION
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE
4805 ALPINE DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SCHEDULE V)
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

MOORE, VERNELL M
1112 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111515
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

OROURKE, JUSTIN SHAWN
377 LYLES ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PASCUAL-FRANCISCO, ALONZO
3904 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PEREZ GONZALEZ, HENRY EVARISTO
3009 E 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PLUMMER, NATERRIONA
1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSEY, JOSHUA LEE
10860 LOOP ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

PRITCHETT, BRITTANI ANN
3209 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RAWLINGS, CHRISTINA MARIE
463 HERITAGE HILLS CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIDDLE, LUTHER DARNELL
4905 WOODLAND VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 374101627
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RIVERA, EMMANUEL
5268 MENDOSA PLACE OOLETWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN
823 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112226
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ROSE, CHARLES EDWARD
3603 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, ANDREA NICOLE
3407 ROBERTS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, TERRANCE ANTON
1911 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043125
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

TONEY, JASMINE MICHELLE
4296 BYRNEWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WASHER, CHRISTINA MARIE
811 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORP, GA)

WHITE, DELVON JEVONTA
4620 SHAWHAN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

WHITESIDE, MARK THOMAS
7207 STARLING RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HARASSMENT

WHITMIRE, BOBBY JOE
357 CHERRY MILL LN TUNNEL HILL, 307557427
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN
2538 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062638
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

YANEZ, JORGE LUIS
6906 PARK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

BEARDEN, HANNAH MARIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/18/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRAWDY, AMY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
BREWER, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROOKER, LYLA LYNNETTE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CASTILLO, JOSE JOHN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/10/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CONYERS, MALIK LEVON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DODD, CHASON COLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/15/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVETT, TYLER STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FOUST, ZACHARY PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/12/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FULLER, JANICE BURNS
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 12/15/1952
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GATLIN, TONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • HARASSMENT
GODINEZ, RUDY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/25/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
GRACE, ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/08/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HALL, PHEBE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/27/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARVEY, SETH AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/17/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
JOHNSON, ANTHONY DARRYLL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
JOHNSON, KANDRA LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, LAMUEL M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
JONES, BRETT AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/19/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KILBY, JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/11/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LOWE, JIMMY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBE
MATTHEW, MITZIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/16/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCBRYAR, WILLIAM DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MCELREATH, KENNETH ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/12/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCKENSEY, SHAKIARA SHAREE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MOORE, VERNELL M
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/06/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
OROURKE, JUSTIN SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/13/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PERRY, JUSTICE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PERRY, LINDA SUE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/08/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PLUMMER, NATERRIONA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/15/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSEY, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RAWLINGS, CHRISTINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIDDLE, LUTHER DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/10/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RIVERA, EMMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ROSE, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/30/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, ANDREA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Other

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, TERRANCE ANTON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
TONEY, JASMINE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WASHER, CHRISTINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORP, GA)
WHITE, DELVON JEVONTA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WHITESIDE, MARK THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • HARASSMENT
WHITMIRE, BOBBY JOE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/26/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/01/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS





Latest Headlines
Grace Academy To Host Annual Golf Tourney On April 30th
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/2/2024
Hamilton County Schools Cancels All Games Tuesday Night Due To Expected Severe Weather
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/2/2024
Former Red Bank City Commissioner Ed LeCompte Announces Run For State Senate District 10
Former Red Bank City Commissioner Ed LeCompte Announces Run For State Senate District 10
  • Breaking News
  • 4/2/2024
$100,000 Powerball Winner Announced In Cleveland
  • Breaking News
  • 4/2/2024
Hamilton County Schools To Close 1 Hour Early Due To Storm Threat
  • Breaking News
  • 4/2/2024
TVA To Retire Kingston, Build State-Of-The-Art Energy Complex
  • Breaking News
  • 4/2/2024
Breaking News
$100,000 Powerball Winner Announced In Cleveland
  • 4/2/2024

A Powerball ticket bought in Cleveland Monday night matched four of five white ball numbers plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. But since the ticket purchaser added the Power ... more

TVA To Retire Kingston, Build State-Of-The-Art Energy Complex
  • 4/2/2024

Following a multi-year­ public process, TVA has made the decision to retire its Kingston Fossil Plant and build a state-of-the-art energy complex at the site by the end of 2027. “Kingston ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/2/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEARDEN, HANNAH MARIE 10613 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff FAILURE TO APPEAR ... more

Breaking News
Bicyclist Found Dead Near Edwards Point Identified As Lawrence Jeffrey Lipcsey
Bicyclist Found Dead Near Edwards Point Identified As Lawrence Jeffrey Lipcsey
  • 4/1/2024
Man Who Has Been In Jail Since Before Start Of COVID Gets Aug. 26 Trial Date
  • 4/1/2024
Man In Road Rage Case Gets 7 Days In Jail; Must Pay Restitution And Pick Up Trash 10 Days
  • 4/1/2024
Weston Wamp, Helton, Several Legislators Urge VW Workers Not To Vote In UAW
Weston Wamp, Helton, Several Legislators Urge VW Workers Not To Vote In UAW
  • 4/1/2024
Illinois Woman Dies From Fall Near Rainbow Falls Trail On Sunday Afternoon
Illinois Woman Dies From Fall Near Rainbow Falls Trail On Sunday Afternoon
  • 4/1/2024
Opinion
Look To History For Today's Lessons
  • 4/2/2024
Swing Into Spring At McDonald Farm Saturday
  • 4/2/2024
Hate Speech
  • 4/2/2024
Here We Go Again
  • 4/2/2024
Democratic View On Top Senate Issues: April 2, 2024
  • 4/2/2024
Sports
Kellie Harper Fired As Lady Vols Basketball Coach
Kellie Harper Fired As Lady Vols Basketball Coach
  • 4/1/2024
Dan Fleser: White Wanted Great, Not Good Lady Vols Program
Dan Fleser: White Wanted Great, Not Good Lady Vols Program
  • 4/1/2024
Randy Smith: Officiating Draws Ire Of Fans Everywhere
Randy Smith: Officiating Draws Ire Of Fans Everywhere
  • 4/1/2024
Fleser: Notes From The NCAA Tournament
Fleser: Notes From The NCAA Tournament
  • 4/1/2024
Former Baylor, UTC Golfer Stephan Jaeger Claims First PGA Tour Victory
Former Baylor, UTC Golfer Stephan Jaeger Claims First PGA Tour Victory
  • 3/31/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Save Water, Drink Wine
Life With Ferris: Save Water, Drink Wine
  • 4/1/2024
Signal Mountain Social Services Announces 2024 Volunteer Of The Year Award Recipients
Signal Mountain Social Services Announces 2024 Volunteer Of The Year Award Recipients
  • 4/1/2024
Jerry Summers: Choo Choo Chuck Comment
Jerry Summers: Choo Choo Chuck Comment
  • 4/1/2024
3rd Annual Golf Tournament For Grace Academy Athletics
  • 4/2/2024
PHOTOS: A Spring Day At Jack Benson Heritage Park
PHOTOS: A Spring Day At Jack Benson Heritage Park
  • 4/2/2024
Entertainment
Local Composer's Debut Performance Features New Music For Winds, Strings And Percussion
  • 4/1/2024
Road to Nightfall Finale Is April 6
  • 3/29/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/28/2024
Dark Roast Entertainment Hall On Frazier Avenue Says It May Have To Close
  • 4/2/2024
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas April 10
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas April 10
  • 3/29/2024
Opinion
Look To History For Today's Lessons
  • 4/2/2024
Swing Into Spring At McDonald Farm Saturday
  • 4/2/2024
Hate Speech
  • 4/2/2024
Dining
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Set To Open Across From Northgate Mall
  • 3/28/2024
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
  • 3/21/2024
Beer Board Gives Green Light To New Taco Mamacita At Hamilton Place
  • 3/15/2024
Business/Government
Gas Prices Drop 13.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/1/2024
Parking Management Company Acquires Bird Dog Parking
  • 4/1/2024
Officers Assist With A Runaway Juvenile - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/2/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For March
  • 4/2/2024
President Kadi Brown: Embracing Fair Housing Month
  • 3/28/2024
Granite Heights Apartments On Chamberlain Avenue Sell For $5,250,000
Granite Heights Apartments On Chamberlain Avenue Sell For $5,250,000
  • 3/28/2024
Student Scene
Berry College President Plans To Retire In 2025
  • 4/2/2024
Kindergarten Online Registration For Hamilton County Schools Opens April 1
  • 4/1/2024
GNTC Honors Electrical Lineworker Program Graduates
GNTC Honors Electrical Lineworker Program Graduates
  • 4/1/2024
Living Well
Federal Funding Available To Local Agencies For Emergency Food And Shelter In Hamilton County
  • 4/1/2024
Morning Pointe Foundation’s 9th Annual Mastering Memory Golf Tournament Set For May 20
Morning Pointe Foundation’s 9th Annual Mastering Memory Golf Tournament Set For May 20
  • 4/1/2024
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Symposium For Nursing Students
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Symposium For Nursing Students
  • 3/29/2024
Memories
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At 95-Year-Old Lookout Mountain Elementary
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At 95-Year-Old Lookout Mountain Elementary
  • 4/1/2024
Bayonets And Belt Buckles: McDonald Farm
  • 3/15/2024
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
  • 3/7/2024
Outdoors
Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful Announces Cleanup Challenge And Recycling Event
Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful Announces Cleanup Challenge And Recycling Event
  • 4/1/2024
Green Thumb Garden Club Meeting Topic Is "Tennessee Smart Yards" April 8
  • 3/26/2024
Rep. Dan Howell Seeks Expansion Of Water Releases On Ocoee River
  • 3/25/2024
Travel
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
Lucky Seven - Tennessee Aquarium Hatches Record-Setting Clutch Of Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/21/2024
What's New And Happening This Spring In Tennessee
  • 3/19/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Fools, Folly, Foolishness And Other Fun Stuff
Bob Tamasy: Fools, Folly, Foolishness And Other Fun Stuff
  • 4/1/2024
PHOTOS: White Oak Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt
PHOTOS: White Oak Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt
  • 3/31/2024
Central Church Of Christ To Host Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic And Pet Care Event
  • 3/29/2024
Obituaries
Gertrude "Vera" Angus
Gertrude "Vera" Angus
  • 4/2/2024
June Johnson
June Johnson
  • 4/2/2024
Patsy Earlene Lacey
Patsy Earlene Lacey
  • 4/2/2024