Gas Prices Fall 12.4 Cents In Chattanooga

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 3.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.01 per gallon.According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.87 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.39, a difference of 52.0 cents per gallon.The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.25 while the highest was $4.11, a difference of $1.86 per gallon.The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 10.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:April 22, 2023: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)April 22, 2022: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $4.11/g)April 22, 2021: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)April 22, 2020: $1.47/g (U.S. Average: $1.77/g)April 22, 2019: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)April 22, 2018: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)April 22, 2017: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)April 22, 2016: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)April 22, 2015: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)April 22, 2014: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:Knoxville- $3.26, down 4.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.30.State of Tennessee- $3.21, down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.27.Huntsville- $3.25, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.25."As the nationwide changeover to summer gasoline is now behind us, at least one of the three factors that had been actively causing prices to rise in the last couple of months is behind us. However, it may take time for the largest pain point to be over: refinery maintenance. The next few weeks should see many refineries wrapping up their work and gasoline output should rise, putting downward pressure on gasoline prices soon," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While Israel's retribution on Iran was somewhat surprising, it was also measured, with Iran virtually not even mentioning it publicly. As such, the price of oil has moved slightly lower, following the de-escalation that now appears to be taking place. I'm hopeful with reduced concern in the Middle East and an end to the seasonal factors pushing prices up that Americans will soon see relief."