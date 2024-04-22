2 Women Killed In Bradley County House Fire On Sunday

Two women were killed in a house fire in Bradley County on Sunday.

Bradley County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 100 block of North Brook Drive NE. The structure fire call came in at 11:23 a.m., and crews from Bradley County Fire Rescue, Bradley County EMS, and Bradley County Sheriff's Office mobilized to the scene.





As crews worked to extinguish the fire, secondary crews searched the residence.Two women were located in a bedroom. They have been identified as a 93-year-old mother and a 68-year-old daughter. Both victims were transported to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, primarily from smoke inhalation.





Out of respect for the family, the names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.





Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental and originated in the kitchen due to a cooking mishap.



