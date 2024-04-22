Chase Ends In Lookout Valley With Pursued and Pursuee Wrecking

A chase that began in Marion County on Saturday night ended in Lookout Valley with the vehicle being followed wrecking, then a Marion County patrol car winding up on its side in a front yard.

The chase was along Highway 41.

Around 7:38 p.m., the sedan being chased went off the roadway at Kelly's Ferry Road and Francis Street. Two young men in the car got out and ran off.

The officer's car wrecked about 200 yards away. Neighbors said as they helped deputy Layne out of his vehicle that a shot was heard. Neighbors said the pair had tried to go into a house and the homeowner fired at them.

Drones as well as dogs were used afterward to try to locate the pair.