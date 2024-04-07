Latest Headlines

Sheriff's Deputies Pursue Suspects Involved In Vehicle Thefts In The Canyons Subdivision

  • Sunday, April 7, 2024

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched on Saturday at approximately 3 a.m. to reports of people breaking into vehicles in the Canyons Subdivision in Hixson.

Deputies immediately set up at the entrances to the subdivision while one deputy went into the neighborhood to attempt to locate the suspects. As he was doing so, a black Dodge Challenger slowly approached that was occupied by four young, black males. When the deputy attempted to speak with the suspects, the vehicle took off and a pursuit ensued.

As the pursuit proceeded down Pitts Road to Old Dayton Pike, one HCSO deputy attempted a PIT Maneuver; however it was unsuccessful. The pursuit would continue on numerous roads until the vehicle came to a stop near the 200 block of Canary Circle when all four occupants bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

One of the back seat passengers stayed at the vehicle and was apprehended; however, the other three were able to evade arrest. Deputies went back to the Canyons and located several vehicles with windows broken out.

No names are being released at this time. HCSO personnel are continuing to investigate this incident as more reports for damage and theft are received.

