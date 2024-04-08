Police Focus On Reckless Driving, Loud Noise On Saturday

Chattanooga Police on Saturday conducted proactive enforcement operations in the downtown/Northshore area and Highway 153 after numerous calls regarding reckless driving behaviors and noise complaints.





Through the work of CPD's Traffic, DUI, and Drone Units, officers were able to address these behaviors, which resulted in the following:





148 Citations

2 Felony Evading Arrest

1 DUI

1 Motorcycle Towed

1 Four-Wheeler Towed



