Hamilton County Schools On 2-Hour Delay Thursday Due To Tornado, Flooding Threat

Hamilton County Schools will open on a two-hour delay on Thursday due to the threat of severe weather. SACC sites will open at 8 a.m.

Some other area schools will be starting late on Thursday. Cleveland Schools will be among those on a two-hour delay.

The National Weather Service said tornadoes are a possibility in the section that includes Chattanooga.

Here is the Hazardous Weather Outlook:

This Afternoon and Tonight



Risk of severe weather remains through this evening and into the overnight hours.

All hazards remain possible, large hail, heavy rain, flooding, damaging winds, tornados.The highest risk areas from now through this evening will generally be along I-40, from Knoxville and westward, including the northern Cumberland Plateau. Then, the severe threat shiftsfurther south, south of I-40, later this evening into tonight.In addition to the severe hazards, heavy rainfall is likely, due to many rounds of showers and storms. Scattered to possibly numerous instances of flooding are likely. This threat will bemost amplified from the evening until early Thursday morning.