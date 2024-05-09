Woman Charged As Driver Of Getaway Car In Eastgate Loop "Execution" Murder

A woman has been charged as the driver of the getaway vehicle in the April 26 murder of 27-year-old Johnny McNabb at Eastgate Loop.

Chanity Tampari Upshaw, of 5348 Rose St., East Ridge, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Police officers responded just after 10 p.m. to 951 Eastgate Loop on a report of a person shot. Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

A detective located video showing a black Hyundai Tucson sitting in the parking lot at that location for about an hour prior to the victim's arrival on the scene.

When Mr. McNabb arrived, two individuals got out of the Tucson and approached him from behind. They then "executed" him with multiple shots, police said the video shows. A third individual, standing by the Tucson, fired additional shots.

The Tucson then took off.

The vehicle was located minutes later on fire on Midland Pike.

Video was located showing a red Nissan Altima leave the area of the vehicle fire and the car begin to burn.

Other video showed the Altima parked on Midland Pike with its hazard lights on.

Footage showed the Tucson pulling up and stopping behind the Altima. The doors of the Tucson opened, indicating the suspects from the Tucson left it and got into the Altima.

Detectives found that the red Nissan belonged to Ms. Upshaw. She was questioned at her residence, and she initially said she had been at work at the time of the shooting.

When told her vehicle had been caught on video behind the car that burned, she said she was a Hospice worker and one of her clients was in one of the houses on the hill with a lot of stairs. Detectives found that none of those living on the hill had a family member with Hospice care.

It was found that the phone of Ms. Upshaw was functioning normally before and after the homicide timeframe, but was off then.

Taken in for questioning, police said Ms. Upshaw admitted she had been driving the Altima that day. She admitted to being the driver of the vehicle found to be waiting on the suspects from the homicide. Police said she apparently turned her phone off in an attempt to hide her locations from law enforcement.

Police said, "Detectives believe it is clear Upshaw was a part of the homicide plot, transported the suspects away from the incident location, and is preventing law enforcement from identifying the suspects."