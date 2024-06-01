Collegedale Police Recover Stolen Gun And Drugs

Collegedale police stopped a vehicle in the early morning hours of Saturday, after witnessing it traveling carelessly through the construction zone in the 10000 block of Apison Pike.



The officer made contact with a Pikeville native identified as Lara Kate Peterson, 23.

While speaking with Ms. Peterson, the officer noticed a firearm on the passenger side of the vehicle and asked the driver to step out of the car. After removing the driver, the officer noted the odor of marijuana and asked the driver, who confirmed that it was present.

A search of the vehicle revealed not only the presence of marijuana but also the presence of heroin, 1.5 pounds of methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms. One of the firearms was confirmed to have been stolen out of Knox County.

“Our officers work hard every day to keep this community safe from the dangers of drugs and stolen guns,” said Chief Jack Sapp. “This is another example of how Collegedale officers not only continue to set the standard for excellence in policing but also our ongoing dedication to keep Collegedale one of the safest cities in the great State of Tennessee.”

Ms. Peterson was charged with felony possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of the stolen gun, and driving while in possession of methamphetamines.