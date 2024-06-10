Orr Gets 17-Year Prison Sentence In Case In Which Decomposing Body Was Found In Car On Boynton Drive

A 56-year-old man has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of a man who was found decomposing in the driver's seat of a car on Boynton Drive in June 2022.

Michael Lamont Orr Sr. had been charged with first-degree murder.

He entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder and was given a 17-year prison sentence.

Officers had responded to a call at 951 Boynton Dr. They found Samuel Moore Jr. in the "later stages of decomposition" in the driver's seat of a blue Mitsubishi Mirage.

Video from the area showed the car arriving at the residence on June 16. It was backed into the spot where it was found by police. Video showed two people in the car when it arrived.

Video showed a black male wearing a black tank top and black shorts exit the passenger side. He was later identified as Michael Orr.

A witness told of being on the phone with Moore and hearing him arguing with another man. Friends tried to get in touch with Moore over the next several days.

Police said Orr eventually admitted he was in the car with Moore, who he said was using drugs. He said he got out of the car amd left.

Orr admitted to having a knife with him.

Video did not show anyone else approaching the vehicle after Orr left.