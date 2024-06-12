Pair Charged In Murder Of Brothers, 21 And 19, On Arlington Avenue

Chattanooga Police Department's Homicide Unit arrested 20-year-old Jamarie Jones and 32-year-old Darrisha Danforth in relation to the murder of two brothers that occurred in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue on May 1.





During the course of the homicide investigation, the Homicide Unit obtained surveillance footage and statements that linked Jamarie Jones and Darrisha Danforth to the homicide. The detectives determined that Jones pulled a mask over his face just before he walked with the victims into the breezeway of the apartments.Jones was then observed shooting in the direction of the victims. After the shooting, Jones left the area in a vehicle driven by Darrisha Danforth.

Police said De'Aaron Triplett, 21, and De'Jyron Triplett, 19, were found with multiple gunshot wounds. They were dead at the scene.

The brothers were from Macon, Miss., but were living in Chattanooga at the time. De’Jyron Triplett graduated from New Hope High School in 2023. De'Aaaron Triplett was a graduate of Noxubee High School.





Detective Jason Gunn obtained arrest warrants charging Jones with first-degree murder and weapon violations; and arrest warrants charging Danforth with accessory after the fact.

Police said Jones was a felon who was not suppose to be carrying a weapon.

Police said Ms. Danforth initially said that Jones was in her apartment at the time of the shooting. Police said after the shooting Jones ran to Ms. Danforth's blue Hyundai Sonata.





Earlier Tuesday, CPD's Fugitive Unit in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service developed information on the location of both suspects. They located and arrested Jones and Ms. Danforth on their outstanding warrants. Jones and Ms. Danforth were transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.