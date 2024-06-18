17-Year-Old Drowns In Lake Chickamauga Near Hixson Marina

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers, along with several other local agencies, recovered the body of a 17-year-old Hamilton County resident from Lake Chickamauga on Monday night.

Agency officers responded to a call just after 8 p.m. EDT, in an area north of Hixson Marina near Gray’s Bluff.

The 17-year-old was reportedly boating with family and friends when he and two others decided to jump into the water and swim to shore. The two other swimmers reported the 17-year-old struggled, went under the water, and did not resurface. None of the swimmers were wearing life jackets. Those on the boat and in the water attempted rescue.

TWRA officers used remote operated vehicles to search the area. The body was recovered around 11:30 p.m. EDT in 21 feet of water. The body was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office. This is the ninth boating related fatality this year. The incident remains under investigation.