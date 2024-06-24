Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ADAIR, SHAMEIKA SHANNETTE
6752 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161010
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BAILEY, ERIC LEBRON
2315 MEADOWBROOK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BERRY, KEEDA SHAWANDOLYN
6914 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BLANKENSHIP, JONATHAN ROBERT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
BONNER, JERRY LAMONT
4004 CLIO AVE APT 602 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
BUSH, MILES JAR BA
5000 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112712
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK
2300 E 4TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374042725
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
FLOWERS, AMY NICOLE
250 SHILOD ROAD BEECHGROVE, 37018
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
GILREATH, JOHNNY LEON
5229 HICKORY NUT LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HICKS, DAVID DEWAYNE
5507 ST.
ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUDGINS, DEANGELO H
3912 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062742
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
HUGHLEY, STEPHON LEWIS
1213 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JONES, JERMAL ANTOINE
6220 SHALLOWFORD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOYNER, WILLIAM ANTHONY
1607 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063310
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
LAWMAN, AUDREY MAY
217 SEQUOIA DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA
119 HOLLYBERRY LN Chattanooga, 374113759
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MADDOX, BRANDON KEITH
HOMELESS PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE
3600 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
MILLER, JASON DANIEL
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ORELLANA, EDWARD
5368 MATTHEWS DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PEREZ, ALEJANDRO GIRON
35 GIZZARD CREEK RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RAMOS, TEFANY
1419 E 47 STRRET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RANDOLPH, THOMAS ANTHONY
250 SHALLOW RD , 37380
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
RIVES, JOSHUA TYLER
4648 DAYTON AVE DAYTON, 37380
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN
823 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112226
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL
Homeless Chattanooga, 374163410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SANDELL, ANGIE
14521 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
STEELE, GARRISON DRAKE
302 DELORES DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEPHENSON, SAVANNAH BROOK
829 LULLWATER ROAD RED BANK, 374054623
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TURNER, JOSEPH
2928 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)
UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE
5714 Wilder Rd Hixson, 373432840
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VARGAS, EZEQUIEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WARD, JERRY MELVIN
712 N GELWOOD AVE. DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WATKINS, JOSEPH CORELIUS
2018 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041443
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
WELLER, TANNER MASON
5427 LITTLE JIM LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
WELLS, GUY DUSTIN
5621 BERDEAN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, QUENTIN LEBRON
6239 RIM RIDGE CT HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
Here are the mug shots:
|BAILEY, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|BONNER, JERRY LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/12/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
|
|JONES, JERMAL ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/03/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- EVADING ARREST
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/17/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, JASON DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/07/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ORELLANA, EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/29/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PEREZ, ALEJANDRO GIRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/18/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|RAMOS, TEFANY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/15/2004
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SANDELL, ANGIE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/22/1973
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|STEPHENSON, SAVANNAH BROOK
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/08/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VARGAS, EZEQUIEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/19/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WARD, JERRY MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/19/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WATKINS, JOSEPH CORELIUS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|WHITE, QUENTIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/13/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024
Charge(s):
|