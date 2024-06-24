Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAIR, SHAMEIKA SHANNETTE

6752 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161010

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BAILEY, ERIC LEBRON

2315 MEADOWBROOK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BERRY, KEEDA SHAWANDOLYN

6914 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL INQUIRY

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BLANKENSHIP, JONATHAN ROBERT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



BONNER, JERRY LAMONT

4004 CLIO AVE APT 602 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)



BUSH, MILES JAR BA

5000 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112712

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK

2300 E 4TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374042725

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI



FLOWERS, AMY NICOLE

250 SHILOD ROAD BEECHGROVE, 37018

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI



GILREATH, JOHNNY LEON

5229 HICKORY NUT LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HICKS, DAVID DEWAYNE

5507 ST.

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BONNER, JERRY LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/12/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE) JONES, JERMAL ANTOINE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/05/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/03/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/17/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MILLER, JASON DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/07/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ORELLANA, EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/29/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PEREZ, ALEJANDRO GIRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/18/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE RAMOS, TEFANY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/15/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/10/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/08/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SANDELL, ANGIE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/22/1973

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION STEPHENSON, SAVANNAH BROOK

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/08/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION VARGAS, EZEQUIEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/19/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WARD, JERRY MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/19/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WATKINS, JOSEPH CORELIUS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION WHITE, QUENTIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/13/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY



