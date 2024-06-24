Tennessee Headed To College World Series Title Game After 4-1 Win Over Aggies
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, June 24, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAIR, SHAMEIKA SHANNETTE 
6752 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161010 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BAILEY, ERIC LEBRON 
2315 MEADOWBROOK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BERRY, KEEDA SHAWANDOLYN 
6914 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BLANKENSHIP, JONATHAN ROBERT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

BONNER, JERRY LAMONT 
4004 CLIO AVE APT 602 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

BUSH, MILES JAR BA 
5000 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112712 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DANIEL, JEREMY PATRICK 
2300 E 4TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374042725 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

FLOWERS, AMY NICOLE 
250 SHILOD ROAD BEECHGROVE, 37018 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

GILREATH, JOHNNY LEON 
5229 HICKORY NUT LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HICKS, DAVID DEWAYNE 
5507 ST.

ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HUDGINS, DEANGELO H 
3912 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062742 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

HUGHLEY, STEPHON LEWIS 
1213 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JONES, JERMAL ANTOINE 
6220 SHALLOWFORD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOYNER, WILLIAM ANTHONY 
1607 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063310 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

LAWMAN, AUDREY MAY 
217 SEQUOIA DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA 
119 HOLLYBERRY LN Chattanooga, 374113759 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MADDOX, BRANDON KEITH 
HOMELESS PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE 
3600 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT

MILLER, JASON DANIEL 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ORELLANA, EDWARD 
5368 MATTHEWS DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PEREZ, ALEJANDRO GIRON 
35 GIZZARD CREEK RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RAMOS, TEFANY 
1419 E 47 STRRET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RANDOLPH, THOMAS ANTHONY 
250 SHALLOW RD , 37380 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

RIVES, JOSHUA TYLER 
4648 DAYTON AVE DAYTON, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN 
823 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374112226 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL 
Homeless Chattanooga, 374163410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SANDELL, ANGIE 
14521 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

STEELE, GARRISON DRAKE 
302 DELORES DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STEPHENSON, SAVANNAH BROOK 
829 LULLWATER ROAD RED BANK, 374054623 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TURNER, JOSEPH 
2928 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCH II (METH)

UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE 
5714 Wilder Rd Hixson, 373432840 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VARGAS, EZEQUIEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WARD, JERRY MELVIN 
712 N GELWOOD AVE. DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WATKINS, JOSEPH CORELIUS 
2018 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041443 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

WELLER, TANNER MASON 
5427 LITTLE JIM LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

WELLS, GUY DUSTIN 
5621 BERDEAN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, QUENTIN LEBRON 
6239 RIM RIDGE CT HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

