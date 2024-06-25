Sheriff Austin Garrett Promotes Mark Hooper To Deputy Chief Of Law Enforcement

Tennessee Wins! Tennessee Wins! Vols Are National Champs
Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett officially announced on Tuesday the promotion of Investigative Services Captain Mark Hooper to Deputy Chief of Law Enforcement. With 40 years of service at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Chief Hooper will oversee the day-to-day operations of Law Enforcement Services which includes Uniformed Services, Investigative Services, Judicial Security Services, School Resource Deputy Unit, and Special Operations.

Throughout his notable career, Deputy Chief Hooper has held roles in Uniformed Services, Investigative Services, and Narcotics and Special Investigations, rising from Patrol Deputy to Captain. Notable achievements include founding the nationally recognized Pharmacy Alert Program and leading initiatives like the integration and expansion of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) (drones) throughout our operations.

Since his promotion to captain in 2018, Chief Hooper has been instrumental in policy development, resource allocation, and inter-agency coordination. He has also championed the incorporation of new technology within the Sheriff’s Office such as body-worn cameras, the use of data-analytics, the creation of our Crime Intelligence and Analyst Unit (CIAU) and enhanced communication systems.

Sheriff Garrett said, “Deputy Chief Hooper has dedicated his entire career to law enforcement, ensuring the safety of Hamilton County residents. His distinguished service has earned him the respect of his peers and law enforcement throughout our region. I look forward to his accomplishments in his new role as Deputy Chief.

Born and raised in Whitwell, Chief Hooper is a 2014 graduate of the University of Tennessee Southern Command & Leadership Academy. He is married to Stacy Enloe Hooper and together they have one son, Reeves, along with three stepsons, Tom, Jack, and Phillip Johnson.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

The city of Soddy Daisy is planning to erect a new building to hold the police department and court building.

The Chattanooga Fire Department's Blue Shift was called out on a Highland Park residential fire on Monday night. At 9:46 p.m., CFD responded to a home in the 1500 block of E 14th Street

