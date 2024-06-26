Latest Headlines

New Local Glass Recycling Company Starts Curbside Service

  • Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Newly-launched local recycling company Overlooked Materials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 17 at its new facility at 951 S. Watkins St.

Overlooked launched its glass recycling operation earlier this month, establishing the first curbside glass recycling service in Chattanooga since city government stopped offering it in 2018. Overlooked customers, both residential and commercial, receive a yellow bin that they can place their glass in for monthly pickup and recycling by Overlooked staff. Current collection areas include Chattanooga, Red Bank, Signal Mountain, Hixson, Lookout Mountain, Ridgeside, and East Ridge. Customers can sign up at overlookedmaterials.com

Overlooked’s facility can convert up to 4,000 tons of glass per year into different grades of sand and aggregate products. That is roughly four times the amount of glass currently collected annually at all City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, and Signal Mountain recycling drop off centers combined.

For increased sustainability, Overlooked hopes to keep its processed glass products in the local economy, with proven use cases in the building, landscaping, and industrial markets here in the Chattanooga metro area.

Chattanooga has a proud tradition of glass bottling and processing, but Overlooked’s launch means glass is being processed locally for the first time since since the Chattanooga Glass Company facility closed its doors in the 1980s. To honor Chattanooga’s glass history, Overlooked’s Watkins Street facility will include a small museum featuring rare glass artifacts from the local industry’s past.

Overlooked plans to open its doors to the public at a public open house on July 27.

One thing that makes Overlooked uniquely sustainable is that the glass collected locally is processed locally, at the Watkins Street facility using a specially designed glass pulverizing system.
Latest Headlines
Business/Government
Dalton Judge Rob Cowan has been elected president of the Georgia Council of Municipal Court Judges. Judge Cowan will serve this year as president-elect and will serve as president next year. ... more

A School Board Candidate Forum is scheduled for Saturday, from 5-7 p.m. at The Bethlehem Center, 200 W 38th St., Chattanooga The School Board Candidate Forum, co-hosted by CALEB and the Bethlehem ... more

The City of Dalton and the Dalton Police Department are not affiliated with an organization that is sending letters to Dalton residents and soliciting donations. The letters, which have the message ... more

Business/Government
Breaking News
Opinion
Happenings
Entertainment
Opinion
Dining
Business/Government
Real Estate
Student Scene
Living Well
Memories
Outdoors
Travel
Church
Obituaries
