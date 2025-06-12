County To Issue Request For Information To Explore Redevelopment Opportunities At Former Justice Building

Hamilton County is issuing a Request for Information (RFI) to evaluate potential redevelopment or adaptive reuse of the former Hamilton County Justice Building, located at 601 Walnut St.

The RFI invites responses from developers, architects, planners, and community stakeholders. Participants are encouraged to share redevelopment concepts, identify potential partnerships, and propose funding mechanisms for revitalizing the eight-story, 142,000-square-foot facility. Submissions will help inform the County’s assessment of the site’s highest and best use.

The process is being facilitated in partnership with River City Company, a nonprot organization dedicated to downtown economic development. While the RFI does not commit the County to any specic course of action, responses may guide future steps, including the potential release of a formal Request for Proposals (RFP).

The county is particularly interested in proposals that allow for mixed-use development, provide space for future county operations, and complement the surrounding downtown environment, it was stated.

Feedback on other business arrangements beyond the scope of the RFI is also welcome.

RFI responses must be submitted in PDF format by email or via le-sharing a link le to projects@rivercitycompany.com by Friday, July 18, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. EST. For more information or to view the RFI when available, visit https://www.rivercitycompany.com/opportunities.