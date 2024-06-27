Hazardous Spill Forces Evacuations In Trion Wednesday Night

An anhydrous ammonia spill at Mount Vernon Mills late Wednesday night forced evacuations in Trion.

Around 10 p.m., agencies responded to Fourth Street where a tractor trailer has been leaking. The Trion Fire Department requested assistance on the scene to help contain the leak.

Several streets were completely shut down and blocked. The ammonia leak prompted an evacuation of homes adjacent to the mill. The town opened up the recreation center to anyone displaced by the leaking ammonia during the evacuation.

CFD Haxmat 1 and the Special Operations Division responded to the scene, along with the Hamilton County Hazmat Team which is now an accredited hazmat team that can respond to major incidents regionally. Law-enforcement officers were stationed at various points around the town, redirecting traffic away from the area at the mill.

The truck was carrying ammonia to Mount Vernon, Mills in Trion. The driver pulled over when he realized there was a leak.

By 12:15 a.m., the leak had stopped and all Chattanooga:Hamilton County units were back in service.



