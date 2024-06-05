Latest Headlines

Large Chattanooga Meth, Fentanyl Supplier Facing Federal Charges

  • Wednesday, June 5, 2024

A large supplier of meth and fentanyl in Chattanooga has been arrested by federal authorities.

Anthony Douglas Jr. is facing drug charges as well as weapons possession.

Last Dec. 11, authorities carried out a controlled purchase of resale amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl from Douglas with a confidential informant (CI). Prior to the controlled purchase, he had been identified as a source of supply for methamphetamine and fentanyl pills. 

Immediately following the controlled purchase, the Tennessee Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Douglas.

Douglas admitted to selling the confidential informant methamphetamine and fentanyl recovered from the controlled purchase. At the conclusion of the stop, he was released pending further investigation.

On Dec. 14, authorities responded to 3814 Juandale Trail to arrest Douglas on outstanding felony drug warrants issued out of Bradley County. He was located inside the residence and taken into custody without incident.

Once he was in custody, investigators with the Chattanooga Police Department Gun Team applied for and were granted a search warrant for his residence. The following items were recovered during the execution of the warrant: - An Anderson Arms AM15 .223 caliber AR-style pistol with SIN 19257832 - approximately 8.92 grams of blue pills suspected of containing fentanyl - A small baggie of suspected methamphetamine - Various other firearms related items, including assorted ammunition and magazines - Multiple digital scales.

At the conclusion of the warrant, Douglas was transported to CPD for an interview with investigators. During questioning, he admitted to being involved in the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

He estimated to have purchased, on average, 200-300 fentanyl pills per day from his source of supply for the past month (6,000-9,000 pills historical weight, or approximately 623-935 grams historical weight), and approximately one ounce of methamphetamine every 1. ½ weeks.

DOUGLAS claimed ownership of the Anderson Arms AM15 .223 caliber AR-style pistol recovered from his residence. According to him, he obtained the firearm for "protection" due to his involvement in recent shootings in the Chattanooga area and due to his gang affiliation (Rollin 40 Crips).

Douglas also admitted one of the reasons he obtained the firearm was for protection due to his involvement in the distribution of narcotics.

 

Latest Headlines
Large Chattanooga Meth, Fentanyl Supplier Facing Federal Charges
  • Breaking News
  • 6/5/2024
Coach Vitello Talks Opponent, Coaching And Walk-Up Songs
  • Sports
  • 6/5/2024
Reeves Gets 20-Year Sentence In Murder Of Cleveland Youth
  • Breaking News
  • 6/5/2024
Chattanooga Red Wolves Host Midweek Match Up With Union Omaha
  • Sports
  • 6/5/2024
Cleveland State Softball Hosts Prospect Clinic This Friday
  • Sports
  • 6/5/2024
TSSAA Board Of Control Completes Summer Meeting
TSSAA Board Of Control Completes Summer Meeting
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/5/2024
Breaking News
Large Chattanooga Meth, Fentanyl Supplier Facing Federal Charges
  • 6/5/2024

A large supplier of meth and fentanyl in Chattanooga has been arrested by federal authorities. Anthony Douglas Jr. is facing drug charges as well as weapons possession. Last Dec. 11, authorities ... more

Reeves Gets 20-Year Sentence In Murder Of Cleveland Youth
  • 6/5/2024

Zion Reeves has been sentenced to serve 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder. Reeves initially was charged with first-degree murder in ... more

W Road To Be Closed Thursday Morning For Fallen Tree Removal
  • 6/5/2024

The W Road will be closed on Thursday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., to remove a fallen tree and repair a guardrail damaged by the fallen tree earlier this week. All residents who live on the ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/5/2024
Darmecus Harris Gets 25-Year Sentence For Murder Of Marshon Langford
  • 6/4/2024
Collegedale Finalizes Budget; Commissioners Discuss New “Welcome to Collegedale” Signs
  • 6/4/2024
Man, 28, Shot And Killed On Hickory Valley Road Monday Night
  • 6/4/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/4/2024
Opinion
What Is The Water Company Up To?
  • 6/5/2024
Immigration: The Promise, Peril, And Desperate Need For Pragmatic Reform
  • 6/5/2024
Jerry Summers: Public Polls
Jerry Summers: Public Polls
  • 6/4/2024
The Real World Is Tough
  • 6/4/2024
Take Time To Form The Hamilton County Audit Committee
  • 6/3/2024
Sports
Former Bradley Central Standout Rhyne Howard Named To USA Basketball 3x3 Women's Squad
Former Bradley Central Standout Rhyne Howard Named To USA Basketball 3x3 Women's Squad
  • 6/5/2024
Chattanooga Red Wolves Host Midweek Match Up With Union Omaha
  • 6/5/2024
Coach Vitello Talks Opponent, Coaching And Walk-Up Songs
  • 6/5/2024
Lookouts Drop Tight Game To Trash Pandas
  • 6/5/2024
Randy Smith: Every Now And Then, Someone Comes Along....
Randy Smith: Every Now And Then, Someone Comes Along....
  • 6/5/2024
Happenings
First Friday June At Area 61 Gallery Features Meet The Artists And More
First Friday June At Area 61 Gallery Features Meet The Artists And More
  • 6/5/2024
Diana Walters: Lessons I’ve Learned About Life
Diana Walters: Lessons I’ve Learned About Life
  • 6/5/2024
Collegedale “Freedom Festival” Set For July 3rd
Collegedale “Freedom Festival” Set For July 3rd
  • 6/5/2024
Boynton Lions Club Presents Duckett And Carlock Awards
Boynton Lions Club Presents Duckett And Carlock Awards
  • 6/5/2024
Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo Hosts Fun, Free Competition Friday-Saturday
  • 6/4/2024
Entertainment
Richard Thomas of ‘Waltons’ Fame Looking Forward To ‘Mockingbird” Performance, 1st Visit To Chattanooga
Richard Thomas of ‘Waltons’ Fame Looking Forward To ‘Mockingbird” Performance, 1st Visit To Chattanooga
  • 6/5/2024
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features The McCrary Sisters Saturday
  • 6/5/2024
John “Papa” Gros Brings A New Orleans Party To Nightfall Friday
John “Papa” Gros Brings A New Orleans Party To Nightfall Friday
  • 6/4/2024
Best of Grizzard - Another Fear Of Flying
Best of Grizzard - Another Fear Of Flying
  • 6/4/2024
3 Sisters Festival 2024 Lineup Announced For Oct. 4 And 5
3 Sisters Festival 2024 Lineup Announced For Oct. 4 And 5
  • 6/3/2024
Opinion
What Is The Water Company Up To?
  • 6/5/2024
Immigration: The Promise, Peril, And Desperate Need For Pragmatic Reform
  • 6/5/2024
Jerry Summers: Public Polls
Jerry Summers: Public Polls
  • 6/4/2024
Dining
Acme Fusion Café Is Latest Dining Option At Cambridge Square
  • 5/28/2024
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Van Vending Service
  • 5/23/2024
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
Business/Government
Zennia Spa Opens In East Ridge
  • 6/4/2024
Wade Hinton Names United Way Of Greater Chattanooga 2024-24 Campaign Chair
  • 6/4/2024
Officers Address Individual Yelling At Children - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/5/2024
Real Estate
Marcus & Millichap Sells Shadow-Anchored Chattanooga Retail Center For $5.26M
Marcus & Millichap Sells Shadow-Anchored Chattanooga Retail Center For $5.26M
  • 6/5/2024
Construction Underway On The First "Luxury Container Home" In Chattanooga
Construction Underway On The First "Luxury Container Home" In Chattanooga
  • 6/5/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For May
  • 6/4/2024
Student Scene
GNTC President’s And Dean’s Lists For Spring 2024
  • 6/5/2024
Connelly Grant Graduates From The College Of Charleston
  • 6/5/2024
Industrial Painting Pre-Apprenticeship Program Announced At CSCC
  • 6/4/2024
Living Well
Elise Marshall, DO, Joins CHI Memorial Chattanooga Internal Medicine Group
Elise Marshall, DO, Joins CHI Memorial Chattanooga Internal Medicine Group
  • 6/5/2024
City Of East Ridge Walk-A-Thon Celebrated National Senior Fitness Day
City Of East Ridge Walk-A-Thon Celebrated National Senior Fitness Day
  • 6/4/2024
Morning Pointe Senior Living, Garden Plaza Of Greenbriar Cove Offering 2nd Annual Senior Prom
Morning Pointe Senior Living, Garden Plaza Of Greenbriar Cove Offering 2nd Annual Senior Prom
  • 6/4/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Engel Stadium Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Engel Stadium Memories
  • 6/5/2024
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
  • 5/30/2024
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Outdoors
4th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup June 8 Aims To Hit 25,000-Pound Milestone
4th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup June 8 Aims To Hit 25,000-Pound Milestone
  • 6/5/2024
EPA Partners With Spring City To Improve Access To New Community Gardens And Farmers Market
  • 6/5/2024
Collegedale Awarded Grant For Remodel Project In Imagination Station
  • 6/5/2024
Travel
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
  • 5/29/2024
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
  • 5/23/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
  • 5/22/2024
Church
Local Pastor And Daughter Featured In Documentary Filmed At Biltmore Estate
Local Pastor And Daughter Featured In Documentary Filmed At Biltmore Estate
  • 6/5/2024
Craig Paul To Speak Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/4/2024
Trek Thru Truth And Theme Fusion Debut New Renderings For Peter Walks On Water Exhibit
Trek Thru Truth And Theme Fusion Debut New Renderings For Peter Walks On Water Exhibit
  • 6/3/2024
Obituaries
Linda Faye Elrod
Linda Faye Elrod
  • 6/5/2024
Sillus DaCosta Newman III
Sillus DaCosta Newman III
  • 6/5/2024
Jesse Bernard Sims, Jr.
Jesse Bernard Sims, Jr.
  • 6/5/2024