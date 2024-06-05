Large Chattanooga Meth, Fentanyl Supplier Facing Federal Charges

A large supplier of meth and fentanyl in Chattanooga has been arrested by federal authorities.

Anthony Douglas Jr. is facing drug charges as well as weapons possession.

Last Dec. 11, authorities carried out a controlled purchase of resale amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl from Douglas with a confidential informant (CI). Prior to the controlled purchase, he had been identified as a source of supply for methamphetamine and fentanyl pills.

Immediately following the controlled purchase, the Tennessee Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Douglas.

Douglas admitted to selling the confidential informant methamphetamine and fentanyl recovered from the controlled purchase. At the conclusion of the stop, he was released pending further investigation.

On Dec. 14, authorities responded to 3814 Juandale Trail to arrest Douglas on outstanding felony drug warrants issued out of Bradley County. He was located inside the residence and taken into custody without incident.

Once he was in custody, investigators with the Chattanooga Police Department Gun Team applied for and were granted a search warrant for his residence. The following items were recovered during the execution of the warrant: - An Anderson Arms AM15 .223 caliber AR-style pistol with SIN 19257832 - approximately 8.92 grams of blue pills suspected of containing fentanyl - A small baggie of suspected methamphetamine - Various other firearms related items, including assorted ammunition and magazines - Multiple digital scales.

At the conclusion of the warrant, Douglas was transported to CPD for an interview with investigators. During questioning, he admitted to being involved in the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

He estimated to have purchased, on average, 200-300 fentanyl pills per day from his source of supply for the past month (6,000-9,000 pills historical weight, or approximately 623-935 grams historical weight), and approximately one ounce of methamphetamine every 1. ½ weeks.

DOUGLAS claimed ownership of the Anderson Arms AM15 .223 caliber AR-style pistol recovered from his residence. According to him, he obtained the firearm for "protection" due to his involvement in recent shootings in the Chattanooga area and due to his gang affiliation (Rollin 40 Crips).

Douglas also admitted one of the reasons he obtained the firearm was for protection due to his involvement in the distribution of narcotics.