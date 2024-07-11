Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIAH

913 STATE LINE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)



BAGGETT, ERIC TRAVIS

612 MAYFLOWER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



BATES, STEVEN DEVON

1201 BOYNTON DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTALKINGBELCHER, SHAKYLA T2216 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)BINFORD, DAYLAND MONTREAL4114 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VOP) EVADING ARREST(VOP) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTUNL. CARRY OR POSSESSING WEAPONBLANKENSHIP, KATHRYN ANN13902 BIRCHWOOD PIKE BIRCHWOOD, 373085305Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDING 76/55POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABONDS, SHADARA NICOLE713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONBRADFORD, ARIES TARON2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTCOX, JERMAINE MONTIQUE528 ROYAL CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ON POLICE)POSSESSION WITH INTENT TOGO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY (FIREARM-FELONY)RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHDAVE, ANA INDIVERI612 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041409Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE REPORTSDAVIS, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY613 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE1201 BOYNTON DR APT 311 CHATTANOOGA, 374022134Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DUNCAN, LEAH FAITH100 CHEATHAM AVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)EZELL, KAITLYN ELIZABETH4582 RUBY RED DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)FERRY, WENDY GALE1490 EASTVIEW CIRCLE GOERGETOWN, 37308Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARFLETCHER, CHOLBI COREECE1430 STRATON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)GIBSON, PAIGE NICOLE11762 WALKER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTGRIER, LAVERNDA1604 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYHALFACRE, ERWIN TYRONE517 ROYAL CREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONYHANKS, NICHOLAS LESTER3951 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL7663 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONJACKSON, GABRIELLE ELISHA120 WOLFE STREET APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKEDJACOWAY, RONALD LEE2117 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043153Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJAMES, GAYLA ALYSONHOMELESS RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTKINAMORE, KENDRICK TREMAIN6330 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIREDLEWIS, LAJUANE D2109 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063211Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTLING, JAMES E115 GREEN MEADOW LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELOPEZ, JULIO CESAR1617 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTMARTIN, DAMEN NMN4501 JOE LEWIS ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37409Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRAPERAPESEXUAL BATTERYMASON, DAQUAN MALIQUE2610 KOBLENTE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDEREMPLOYMENT OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONYEMPLOYMENT OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONYMCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE3523 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MCCLURE, MAXIMILIAN GLENN20 MASON DRIVE APT 1203 CHATTANOOGA, 374152697Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:SPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWNORMAN, HOLDON ERIC3868 OLD ST HWY LEBANON, 370872346Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYOATTES, CRAMELL ANTOINE2521 MCCRAE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPALACIOS, JENNIFER3930 RHINEHART RD CHATTANOOGA, 37303Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY9607 BARBEE RD LOT 39 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPRINCE, MATTHEW727 EAST 11TH STRET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTREYNOLDS, MAKAYLA CHEYENNE51 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVERRUSSELL, TEZDRIS LAMAR3503 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSAJQUI MARTINEZ, DONIS ROBERTO3706 SULLIVAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37142Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSEXTON, KELLY WAYNE3767 ORCHAR TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)SHELL, WILLIAM5008 JARRETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH, SETH LOGAN17301 US HIGHWAY 301 Statesboro, 30458Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAPIA-ANTON, EDWIN3930 RHINEHART RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)TAYLOR, THOMAS ELLIOTT2611 LOCKWOOD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWARD, JOSHUA L6237 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDING 50/40EVADING ARRESTTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONWILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZOHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEAR(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWOOTEN, WILLIE LEE220 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112749Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP (POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSVOP (POSSESSION MARIHUANA FOR RESALE)VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

