Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, July 11, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIAH 
913 STATE LINE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

BAGGETT, ERIC TRAVIS 
612 MAYFLOWER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

BATES, STEVEN DEVON 
1201 BOYNTON DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING

BELCHER, SHAKYLA T 
2216 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BINFORD, DAYLAND MONTREAL 
4114 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) EVADING ARREST
(VOP) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNL. CARRY OR POSSESSING WEAPON

BLANKENSHIP, KATHRYN ANN 
13902 BIRCHWOOD PIKE BIRCHWOOD, 373085305 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING 76/55
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BONDS, SHADARA NICOLE 
713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

BRADFORD, ARIES TARON 
2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER 
603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COX, JERMAINE MONTIQUE 
528 ROYAL CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ON POLICE)
POSSESSION WITH INTENT TOGO ARMED
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY (FIREARM-FELONY)
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

DAVE, ANA INDIVERI 
612 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041409 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS

DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY 
613 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE 
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 311 CHATTANOOGA, 374022134 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNCAN, LEAH FAITH 
100 CHEATHAM AVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EZELL, KAITLYN ELIZABETH 
4582 RUBY RED DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

FERRY, WENDY GALE 
1490 EASTVIEW CIRCLE GOERGETOWN, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FLETCHER, CHOLBI COREECE 
1430 STRATON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GIBSON, PAIGE NICOLE 
11762 WALKER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

GRIER, LAVERNDA 
1604 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HALFACRE, ERWIN TYRONE 
517 ROYAL CREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY

HANKS, NICHOLAS LESTER 
3951 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL 
7663 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

JACKSON, GABRIELLE ELISHA 
120 WOLFE STREET APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED

JACOWAY, RONALD LEE 
2117 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043153 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JAMES, GAYLA ALYSON 
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

KINAMORE, KENDRICK TREMAIN 
6330 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LEWIS, LAJUANE D 
2109 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063211 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LING, JAMES E 
115 GREEN MEADOW LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOPEZ, JULIO CESAR 
1617 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

MARTIN, DAMEN NMN 
4501 JOE LEWIS ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RAPE
RAPE
SEXUAL BATTERY

MASON, DAQUAN MALIQUE 
2610 KOBLENTE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
EMPLOYMENT OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
EMPLOYMENT OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY

MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE 
3523 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MCCLURE, MAXIMILIAN GLENN 
20 MASON DRIVE APT 1203 CHATTANOOGA, 374152697 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

NORMAN, HOLDON ERIC 
3868 OLD ST HWY LEBANON, 370872346 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

OATTES, CRAMELL ANTOINE 
2521 MCCRAE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PALACIOS, JENNIFER 
3930 RHINEHART RD CHATTANOOGA, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY 
9607 BARBEE RD LOT 39 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PRINCE, MATTHEW 
727 EAST 11TH STRET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

REYNOLDS, MAKAYLA CHEYENNE 
51 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER

RUSSELL, TEZDRIS LAMAR 
3503 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SAJQUI MARTINEZ, DONIS ROBERTO 
3706 SULLIVAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37142 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE 
3767 ORCHAR TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SHELL, WILLIAM 
5008 JARRETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, SETH LOGAN 
17301 US HIGHWAY 301 Statesboro, 30458 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAPIA-ANTON, EDWIN 
3930 RHINEHART RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TAYLOR, THOMAS ELLIOTT 
2611 LOCKWOOD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WARD, JOSHUA L 
6237 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING 50/40
EVADING ARREST
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WOOTEN, WILLIE LEE 
220 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112749 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENS
VOP (POSSESSION MARIHUANA FOR RESALE)
VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIAH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
BAGGETT, ERIC TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/08/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
BATES, STEVEN DEVON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
BELCHER, SHAKYLA T
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/18/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BINFORD, DAYLAND MONTREAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/15/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) EVADING ARREST
  • (VOP) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • UNL. CARRY OR POSSESSING WEAPON
BLANKENSHIP, KATHRYN ANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING 76/55
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BONDS, SHADARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/15/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
BRADFORD, ARIES TARON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/14/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/29/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVE, ANA INDIVERI
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/10/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNCAN, LEAH FAITH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/22/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EZELL, KAITLYN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/27/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
FERRY, WENDY GALE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/17/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FLETCHER, CHOLBI COREECE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/01/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GIBSON, PAIGE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/18/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
GRIER, LAVERNDA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HALFACRE, ERWIN TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY
HANKS, NICHOLAS LESTER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/11/1977
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
JACKSON, GABRIELLE ELISHA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/10/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
JACOWAY, RONALD LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JAMES, GAYLA ALYSON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
KINAMORE, KENDRICK TREMAIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/10/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LEWIS, LAJUANE D
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/09/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LING, JAMES E
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 10/15/1953
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOPEZ, JULIO CESAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/09/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
MARTIN, DAMEN NMN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/10/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • RAPE
  • RAPE
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
MASON, DAQUAN MALIQUE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/16/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • EMPLOYMENT OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
  • EMPLOYMENT OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/14/1978
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MCCLURE, MAXIMILIAN GLENN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/31/2001
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
NORMAN, HOLDON ERIC
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/05/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
OATTES, CRAMELL ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/31/1983
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PALACIOS, JENNIFER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/05/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REYNOLDS, MAKAYLA CHEYENNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/25/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
RUSSELL, TEZDRIS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SAJQUI MARTINEZ, DONIS ROBERTO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/29/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/24/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SHELL, WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/22/1952
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, SETH LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/04/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAPIA-ANTON, EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/26/2001
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TAYLOR, THOMAS ELLIOTT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/13/1970
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WARD, JOSHUA L
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/25/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING 50/40
  • EVADING ARREST
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/16/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • (VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WOOTEN, WILLIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/27/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VOP (POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENS
  • VOP (POSSESSION MARIHUANA FOR RESALE)
  • VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)






Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/11/2024
Lee Athletics Accomplishes Record-Setting Year
Lee Athletics Accomplishes Record-Setting Year
  • Sports
  • 7/10/2024
Herrington, Terry Co-Leaders Heading Into Final Day Of Tennessee State Open
Herrington, Terry Co-Leaders Heading Into Final Day Of Tennessee State Open
  • Sports
  • 7/10/2024
Improvements Underway At Lookout Mountain Commons, Info Sought On Origin Of Historic Bell
Improvements Underway At Lookout Mountain Commons, Info Sought On Origin Of Historic Bell
  • Breaking News
  • 7/10/2024
Man And Woman Assaulted Early Wednesday Morning On Poplar Street Court; Suspect Is Arrested
  • Breaking News
  • 7/10/2024
Group Of Constitutional Officers, Commissioners Endorse Current GOP Local Legislative Delegation
Group Of Constitutional Officers, Commissioners Endorse Current GOP Local Legislative Delegation
  • Breaking News
  • 7/10/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/11/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON, ... more

Man And Woman Assaulted Early Wednesday Morning On Poplar Street Court; Suspect Is Arrested
  • 7/10/2024

A man and woman were assaulted on Poplar Street Court early Wednesday morning. Chattanooga Police responded at 1:39 a.m. to a call of aggravated assault at the 1200 block of Poplar Street ... more

Group Of Constitutional Officers, Commissioners Endorse Current GOP Local Legislative Delegation
Group Of Constitutional Officers, Commissioners Endorse Current GOP Local Legislative Delegation
  • 7/10/2024

A group of Republican Hamilton County Constitutional officers and commissioners announced their endorsement of the current GOP local legislative delegation members. Senator Todd Gardenhire ... more

Breaking News
Identity Given Of Couple Who Died In Murder-Suicide At Dunlap Nursing Home
  • 7/10/2024
Teen Who Was 17 At Time Of Piney Woods Murder Gets 17-Year Sentence
Teen Who Was 17 At Time Of Piney Woods Murder Gets 17-Year Sentence
  • 7/10/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/10/2024
Mayor Hopeful Next Chattanooga Police Chief Will Be From Within The Department
  • 7/9/2024
Signal Mountain To Get Going On Old Town Sidewalks, Rehabbing Sewer Lines
  • 7/9/2024
Opinion
Consider All Candidates For The Next Police Chief - And Response
  • 7/10/2024
Jerry Summers: Stolen Signs Season
Jerry Summers: Stolen Signs Season
  • 7/10/2024
Chattanooga's Gestapo Style Policing Was Never An Exaggeration
  • 7/10/2024
Michele Reneau Vs. Patsy Hazlewood - An Overview Of Financial Connections - And Response
  • 7/10/2024
Michele Reneau Is A True Conservative - And Response
  • 7/10/2024
Sports
Randy Smith: Standing On The Promises
Randy Smith: Standing On The Promises
  • 7/10/2024
Lee Athletics Accomplishes Record-Setting Year
Lee Athletics Accomplishes Record-Setting Year
  • 7/10/2024
Shuckers Hand Lookouts 5-4 Loss
  • 7/10/2024
Lady Vols In The WNBA Update: July 9, 2024
Lady Vols In The WNBA Update: July 9, 2024
  • 7/10/2024
Wiedmer: Braves Looking More And More Like A Playoff Contender
Wiedmer: Braves Looking More And More Like A Playoff Contender
  • 7/8/2024
Happenings
Mini Farmers Market Returns Saturday To Red Bank City Park
  • 7/10/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Journey Of Discovery
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Journey Of Discovery
  • 7/10/2024
Jerry Summers: Jonathan Livingston Seagull – 2024
Jerry Summers: Jonathan Livingston Seagull – 2024
  • 7/11/2024
Did You Know? Gangs
Did You Know? Gangs
  • 7/10/2024
Fifth Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival To Host Broad Arrow Auctions Oct. 12
Fifth Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival To Host Broad Arrow Auctions Oct. 12
  • 7/9/2024
Entertainment
McLemore Songwriter Series Continues July 18 With The Voice Winner Javier Colón
McLemore Songwriter Series Continues July 18 With The Voice Winner Javier Colón
  • 7/10/2024
Horn-Powered Funk At Nightfall Friday
Horn-Powered Funk At Nightfall Friday
  • 7/10/2024
Meteorologist Clay Smith Re-joins Local 3 Storm Alert Team
Meteorologist Clay Smith Re-joins Local 3 Storm Alert Team
  • 7/8/2024
Ringgold Ramblers Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
Ringgold Ramblers Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
  • 7/8/2024
Remembering Longtime Broadcaster Bill Miller
Remembering Longtime Broadcaster Bill Miller
  • 7/7/2024
Opinion
Consider All Candidates For The Next Police Chief - And Response
  • 7/10/2024
Jerry Summers: Stolen Signs Season
Jerry Summers: Stolen Signs Season
  • 7/10/2024
Chattanooga's Gestapo Style Policing Was Never An Exaggeration
  • 7/10/2024
Dining
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
  • 7/5/2024
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
  • 7/5/2024
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Business/Government
Jerele Neeld Elevated To City's Chief Information Officer
Jerele Neeld Elevated To City's Chief Information Officer
  • 7/9/2024
Local Financial Institutions Join To Promote Healthy Credit With 720 Literacy Program Event July 19
  • 7/9/2024
Officers Defuse Situation And Give A Ride Home - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/10/2024
Real Estate
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
  • 7/4/2024
Kadi Brown: Heat Wave Heroes - Mastering Your Thermostat
Kadi Brown: Heat Wave Heroes - Mastering Your Thermostat
  • 7/3/2024
Real Estate Transfers For June 27-July 3
  • 7/4/2024
Student Scene
Lee’s Summer Honors 2024 Welcomes Highest Enrollment Ever
Lee’s Summer Honors 2024 Welcomes Highest Enrollment Ever
  • 7/10/2024
Brandi Carpenter Presents Back To School Backpack Bash
  • 7/10/2024
First Students In GNTC’s New CNA Program To Graduate In July
First Students In GNTC’s New CNA Program To Graduate In July
  • 7/9/2024
Living Well
Erlanger And Shields Health Solutions Host Specialty Pharmacy Ribbon Cutting
Erlanger And Shields Health Solutions Host Specialty Pharmacy Ribbon Cutting
  • 7/10/2024
Parkridge Health System Welcomes Michele Miller As Assistant Chief Nursing Officer
Parkridge Health System Welcomes Michele Miller As Assistant Chief Nursing Officer
  • 7/10/2024
Parkridge Medical Center Completes 500th Heart Implant Procedure
  • 7/9/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Joe Garagiola Remembers Joe Engel
  • 7/10/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
  • 7/6/2024
PHOTOS: 2 Andrews Raiders Get White House Recognition
PHOTOS: 2 Andrews Raiders Get White House Recognition
  • 7/4/2024
Outdoors
Mill Line Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set For July 17
Mill Line Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set For July 17
  • 7/9/2024
Kayak Tour of Ringgold Gap and South Chickamauga Creek
  • 7/9/2024
U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Seeks Comment On Proposed Critical Habitat For The Barrens Topminnow
  • 7/8/2024
Travel
Deep Roots: After 32 Years Charlene Nash Ends Her Time Tending The Tennessee Aquarium Garden
Deep Roots: After 32 Years Charlene Nash Ends Her Time Tending The Tennessee Aquarium Garden
  • 7/10/2024
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
  • 7/3/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
  • 7/2/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Discovering Strength Through Weakness
Bob Tamasy: Discovering Strength Through Weakness
  • 7/11/2024
Pray Chattanooga Hosts "Back2Life Back To School" Event Aug. 3 At Revive Church
Pray Chattanooga Hosts "Back2Life Back To School" Event Aug. 3 At Revive Church
  • 7/9/2024
Megan And Dan Davis Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Luncheon July 25
Megan And Dan Davis Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Luncheon July 25
  • 7/9/2024
Obituaries
Donald Eugene “Donnie” Alexander
Donald Eugene “Donnie” Alexander
  • 7/10/2024
Lynda Jeanie Clark Roberts
Lynda Jeanie Clark Roberts
  • 7/10/2024
Thomas William “Bill” Bland
Thomas William “Bill” Bland
  • 7/10/2024