Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIAH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|BAGGETT, ERIC TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/08/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BATES, STEVEN DEVON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BELCHER, SHAKYLA T
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/18/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|BINFORD, DAYLAND MONTREAL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/15/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) EVADING ARREST
- (VOP) RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- UNL. CARRY OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|BLANKENSHIP, KATHRYN ANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING 76/55
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BONDS, SHADARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/15/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|BRADFORD, ARIES TARON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/14/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/29/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVE, ANA INDIVERI
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/10/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUNCAN, LEAH FAITH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/22/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EZELL, KAITLYN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/27/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FERRY, WENDY GALE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/17/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FLETCHER, CHOLBI COREECE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/01/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|GIBSON, PAIGE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/18/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GRIER, LAVERNDA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HALFACRE, ERWIN TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY
|
|HANKS, NICHOLAS LESTER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/11/1977
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|JACKSON, GABRIELLE ELISHA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/10/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JACOWAY, RONALD LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JAMES, GAYLA ALYSON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KINAMORE, KENDRICK TREMAIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/10/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|LEWIS, LAJUANE D
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/09/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LING, JAMES E
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 10/15/1953
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LOPEZ, JULIO CESAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/09/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|MARTIN, DAMEN NMN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/10/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MASON, DAQUAN MALIQUE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/16/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- EMPLOYMENT OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
- EMPLOYMENT OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
|
|MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/14/1978
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MCCLURE, MAXIMILIAN GLENN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/31/2001
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
|
|NORMAN, HOLDON ERIC
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/05/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|OATTES, CRAMELL ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/31/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|PALACIOS, JENNIFER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/05/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|REYNOLDS, MAKAYLA CHEYENNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/25/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER
|
|RUSSELL, TEZDRIS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|SAJQUI MARTINEZ, DONIS ROBERTO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/29/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/24/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SHELL, WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/22/1952
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, SETH LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/04/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TAPIA-ANTON, EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/26/2001
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|TAYLOR, THOMAS ELLIOTT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/13/1970
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WARD, JOSHUA L
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/25/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING 50/40
- EVADING ARREST
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|WILKERSON, ANDRE ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/16/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- (VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WOOTEN, WILLIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/27/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VOP (POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENS
- VOP (POSSESSION MARIHUANA FOR RESALE)
- VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|