Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines
  • Breaking News
  • 7/15/2024
Gas Prices Fall 11.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 7/15/2024
2024 MLB Draft Central: Vols Lead All Programs With Four Picks On Day One
  • Sports
  • 7/15/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/15/2024
East Ridge Setting Up Safe Haven Baby Box; Getting New $2,163,598 Fire Truck
  • Breaking News
  • 7/14/2024
Lookouts Allow Seven Unanswered Runs In 7-5 Loss To Shuckers
  • Sports
  • 7/14/2024
  • 7/15/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ACEVEDO ... more

  • 7/14/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARNES, ... more

Breaking News
  • 7/13/2024
Woman Burned After Smoking In Bed While On Oxygen
  • 7/13/2024
Tennessee AG Skrmetti Agrees With Upholding Birth Certificate Policy
  • 7/13/2024
  • 7/13/2024
City Unveils Preserved 27-Acre Wooded Site Near Shallowford Road
  • 7/12/2024
Opinion
  • 7/14/2024
We Need More People To Step Up To Run For Office
  • 7/13/2024
Not Related, But Keep Digging
  • 7/12/2024
A House Joint Resolution We Should All Be Made Aware Of
  • 7/12/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Michael Murphy
  • 7/12/2024
Sports
2024 MLB Draft Central: Vols Lead All Programs With Four Picks On Day One
  • 7/15/2024
Lookouts Allow Seven Unanswered Runs In 7-5 Loss To Shuckers
  • 7/14/2024
Golf Notebook: Senior Amateur Qualifier Brings Lookout Mountain Club Into Spotlight
  • 7/14/2024
Mensah, Marsh Combine To Power Red Wolves Past Kickers
  • 7/14/2024
Weathers Captures Second Men’s Metro Championship
  • 7/13/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain Partners With White Oak Bicycle Co-op
  • 7/15/2024
Chattanooga Festival Of Black Arts And Ideas Celebrates 100th Birthday Of James Baldwin
  • 7/13/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Economy Of Chattanooga: Baseline 1816 – 1835
  • 7/14/2024
Maker Day Returns To The Library Aug. 3 With River City Company
  • 7/15/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 7/15/2024
Entertainment
Glenn Miller Orchestra Returns To Choo Choo City
  • 7/13/2024
CSO's 24-25 Season Kicks Off Sept. 26
  • 7/12/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/12/2024
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Announces Auditions On Aug. 20
  • 7/14/2024
The Peterson Brothers Play At TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 7/11/2024
Opinion
  • 7/14/2024
We Need More People To Step Up To Run For Office
  • 7/13/2024
  • 7/12/2024
Dining
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
  • 7/5/2024
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
  • 7/5/2024
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Business/Government
New Voter Guides Available For Hamilton County General Election And State/Federal Primary
  • 7/14/2024
Walker County Arrest Report For July 8-14
  • 7/15/2024
"Shell Casings" Turn Out To Be From Construction Tool - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/15/2024
Real Estate
Pratt Planning Development Across From Magnolia Farms On East Brainerd Road
  • 7/11/2024
Subdivision With 119 Lots Planned On 78.4 Acres On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
  • 7/11/2024
Planners Focusing On Increased Connectivity
  • 7/11/2024
Student Scene
From Military Service And Building Cyclotrons – Chris Jones, Advanced Technologies Instructor At Cleveland State
  • 7/15/2024
Isaac Duncan Earns Spring Dean's List Honor At Kalamazoo College
  • 7/12/2024
Emelynn Auge Earns Spring President's List Honors At VTSU
  • 7/11/2024
Living Well
Dr. Reed Turpin Joins Center For Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery
  • 7/15/2024
Northside Neighborhood House Elects New Board For 2024-2025
  • 7/12/2024
Acts Revealed For Morning Pointe Foundation’s July 29 Seniors Got Talent Show
  • 7/11/2024
Memories
The Civil War Experiences of Robert M. Magill Enhanced
  • 7/13/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Joe Garagiola Remembers Joe Engel
  • 7/10/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
  • 7/6/2024
Outdoors
Access Changes To A Portion Of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area Announced
  • 7/12/2024
Mill Line Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set For July 17
  • 7/9/2024
Kayak Tour of Ringgold Gap and South Chickamauga Creek
  • 7/9/2024
Travel
Exploring Kentucky: The Farmer And Yew Dell
  • 7/12/2024
Deep Roots: After 32 Years Charlene Nash Ends Her Time Tending The Tennessee Aquarium Garden
  • 7/10/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 45: Orange County 2
  • 7/6/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Healthy Skepticism Isn’t A Bad Thing
  • 7/15/2024
Red Back Hymnal Singing Features McCray Dove And Sons
  • 7/11/2024
Youth Recognition Sunday At Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Is July 14
  • 7/12/2024
Obituaries
Dorothy Jean McAllister
  • 7/15/2024
David E. Henderson
  • 7/14/2024
Michael Logon Thomason
  • 7/13/2024