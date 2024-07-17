Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARTHUR, SHANNON VANN 
201 CLOUDCREST DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BALLARD, CHRISTOPHER JAMES 
2204 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042741 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BLACK, DESTINY MARLANA 
200 RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL 
6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURRIS, CODY BRYAN 
3803 KINGWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CAREATHERS, JAMIYAH MYTASHIA 
2314 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062550 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHARLES, IKEYAH RENA 
3823 WAUCHELA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE ASSAULT

CHRISTIAN, TYLER JAMES 
5324 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

CLOWDUS, CHARLES WAYNE 
330 CASTLEBERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CRABTREE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN 
42 HUNTER CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DANIEL, CHARLEY WAYNE 
8857 DAYTON PIKE APT A SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111

DILLARD, MAKAYLA DESHAY 
2206 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DWIGHT, DEQUON JEMEL 
2317 MEADOWBROOK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

ENSLEY-PETHICK, JENNIFER LEIGH 
4002 PATTON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FORSYTHE, ARLENA RENEE ANN 
526 MOHAWK ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FRANCISCO, JULIANA 
3803 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO 
2425 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

GERONIMO, FRANKLIN BENJAMIN 
26 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GONZALEZ, ULBER GONZALEZ 
3906 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOODE, JAMES EDWARD 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 374062422 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GUERRA, MICHELLE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARTLEY, JORDAN REED 
4616 SKYVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

HERNANDEZ RUIZ, ESTEBAN 
273 BERRY ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HILL, JARED LEVI 
9840 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 373639631 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HUBBARD, TRAMEL A 
1611 MONEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEE, ANGELA MICHELLE 
4926 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LUCIO MANZANARES, JOSE CARMEN 
51 BREEZY TR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LUNSFORD, JULIE ANN 
727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MARSHAL, MICHAEL LEDANTE 
1 EAST ELEVENTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062514 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA SHEMAM 
6901 DELBERT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ORR, RAYMOND EDWARD 
220 CULVER ST RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
INDECENT EXPOSURE

SALES, JAMIE ROSE 
8857 DAYTON PIKE APT A SODDY DAISY, 37393 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL 
4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE 
4313 TENNESSEE AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SIMON MORALES, EDDWIN RUDER 
3403 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SNEED, TIMOTHY CLAY 
3610 SHATOW LN APT 132 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPARKS, WILLIAM TIMOTHY 
2424 6TH AVE, APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES 
2410 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

WILLIAMS, DUSTIN CHRISTOPHER 
148 HORTON LANE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:
ARTHUR, SHANNON VANN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/16/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BALLARD, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURRIS, CODY BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/06/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CAREATHERS, JAMIYAH MYTASHIA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHARLES, IKEYAH RENA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/14/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
CHRISTIAN, TYLER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/11/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
CLOWDUS, CHARLES WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/10/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRABTREE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DANIEL, CHARLEY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
DECKER, CONAL MARION
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/31/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT)
DILLARD, MAKAYLA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DILLARD, MALEK OMARI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FORSYTHE, ARLENA RENEE ANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/14/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
GOODE, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GOODINE, LAWRENCE FOSTER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
  • MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HARTLEY, JORDAN REED
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LEE, ANGELA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/09/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEE, DANNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LUNSFORD, JULIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/05/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MARSHAL, MICHAEL LEDANTE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/21/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA SHEMAM
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ORR, RAYMOND EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
SALES, JAMIE ROSE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/25/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SIMON MORALES, EDDWIN RUDER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SNEED, TIMOTHY CLAY
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/09/1961
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPARKS, WILLIAM TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/29/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/19/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WILLIAMS, DUSTIN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





 

