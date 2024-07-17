Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ARTHUR, SHANNON VANN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/16/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BALLARD, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURRIS, CODY BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/06/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CAREATHERS, JAMIYAH MYTASHIA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHARLES, IKEYAH RENA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/14/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHRISTIAN, TYLER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/11/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|CLOWDUS, CHARLES WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/10/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|CRABTREE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DANIEL, CHARLEY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
|
|DECKER, CONAL MARION
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/31/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT)
|
|DILLARD, MAKAYLA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DILLARD, MALEK OMARI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FORSYTHE, ARLENA RENEE ANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/14/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|GOODE, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GOODINE, LAWRENCE FOSTER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
- MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
- MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|HARTLEY, JORDAN REED
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|LEE, ANGELA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/09/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEE, DANNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|LUNSFORD, JULIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/05/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MARSHAL, MICHAEL LEDANTE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/21/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA SHEMAM
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ORR, RAYMOND EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SALES, JAMIE ROSE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/25/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
|
|SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SIMON MORALES, EDDWIN RUDER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SNEED, TIMOTHY CLAY
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/09/1961
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SPARKS, WILLIAM TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/29/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/19/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|WILLIAMS, DUSTIN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|