Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARTHUR, SHANNON VANN

201 CLOUDCREST DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BALLARD, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

2204 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BLACK, DESTINY MARLANA

200 RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ARTHUR, SHANNON VANN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 10/16/1967

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BALLARD, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/10/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURRIS, CODY BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/06/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CAREATHERS, JAMIYAH MYTASHIA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/27/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHARLES, IKEYAH RENA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/14/2005

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT CHRISTIAN, TYLER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/11/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) CLOWDUS, CHARLES WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/10/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION CRABTREE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/28/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DANIEL, CHARLEY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111

DECKER, CONAL MARION

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/31/1973

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT) DILLARD, MAKAYLA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/14/2000

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DILLARD, MALEK OMARI

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FORSYTHE, ARLENA RENEE ANN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/31/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/14/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR GOODE, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/01/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GOODINE, LAWRENCE FOSTER

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/02/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE

MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION HARTLEY, JORDAN REED

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/26/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION LEE, ANGELA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/09/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEE, DANNY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

LUNSFORD, JULIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 08/05/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MARSHAL, MICHAEL LEDANTE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/21/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA SHEMAM

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/26/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ORR, RAYMOND EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE SALES, JAMIE ROSE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/25/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO) SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/30/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SIMON MORALES, EDDWIN RUDER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/17/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SNEED, TIMOTHY CLAY

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 05/09/1961

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SPARKS, WILLIAM TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/29/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/19/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR WILLIAMS, DUSTIN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OR MANUFACTURING)CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEBURKE, CAITLYN ODELL6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BURRIS, CODY BRYAN3803 KINGWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACAREATHERS, JAMIYAH MYTASHIA2314 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062550Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCHARLES, IKEYAH RENA3823 WAUCHELA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE ASSAULTCHRISTIAN, TYLER JAMES5324 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)CLOWDUS, CHARLES WAYNE330 CASTLEBERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCRABTREE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN42 HUNTER CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)DANIEL, CHARLEY WAYNE8857 DAYTON PIKE APT A SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111DILLARD, MAKAYLA DESHAY2206 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DWIGHT, DEQUON JEMEL2317 MEADOWBROOK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONENSLEY-PETHICK, JENNIFER LEIGH4002 PATTON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARFORSYTHE, ARLENA RENEE ANN526 MOHAWK ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)FRANCISCO, JULIANA3803 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTGALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO2425 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORGERONIMO, FRANKLIN BENJAMIN26 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREGONZALEZ, ULBER GONZALEZ3906 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGOODE, JAMES EDWARDHOMELESS Chattanooga, 374062422Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTGUERRA, MICHELLEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTHARTLEY, JORDAN REED4616 SKYVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONHERNANDEZ RUIZ, ESTEBAN273 BERRY ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEHILL, JARED LEVI9840 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 373639631Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHUBBARD, TRAMEL A1611 MONEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLEE, ANGELA MICHELLE4926 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LUCIO MANZANARES, JOSE CARMEN51 BREEZY TR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELUNSFORD, JULIE ANN727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMARSHAL, MICHAEL LEDANTE1 EAST ELEVENTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062514Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORMCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA SHEMAM6901 DELBERT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ORR, RAYMOND EDWARD220 CULVER ST RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankINDECENT EXPOSURESALES, JAMIE ROSE8857 DAYTON PIKE APT A SODDY DAISY, 37393Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE4313 TENNESSEE AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSIMON MORALES, EDDWIN RUDER3403 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSNEED, TIMOTHY CLAY3610 SHATOW LN APT 132 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPARKS, WILLIAM TIMOTHY2424 6TH AVE, APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES2410 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORWILLIAMS, DUSTIN CHRISTOPHER148 HORTON LANE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





