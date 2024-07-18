Police Call Off Search For Man Wanted For Vehicular Homicide

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, along with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, diligently searched for Ulises Raigoza Martinez throughout the afternoon and evening Wednesday until the early morning hours on Thursday. During this time, over 70 law enforcement personnel utilizing a variety of resources followed up on leads, tips from the public, and intelligence as to the whereabouts of Martinez.

Police said Martinez is wanted for the traffic death of a restaurant owner in Nashville. He also picked up several felonies during a vehicle chase that ended in the vicinity of Audubon Acres. Martinez was able to escape on foot.

Based on the latest intelligence gained from this investigation, police believe Martinez fled Hamilton County and doesn't pose any immediate threat to the area. However, should he return to the county, any person with any information pertaining to his whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911 and law enforcement personnel will follow-up.

“The decision was made to call off the large-scale ground search for Martinez early this morning, however rest assured your Sheriff’s Office, along with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, will continue our investigative efforts into his whereabouts," said Sheriff Austin Garrett. "As your sheriff, I want to personally thank all the many deputies, officers, troopers, and federal law enforcement agents who meticulously searched throughout the afternoon, evening, and early morning hours for Martinez. The terrain, Chickamauga Creek, and intense heat posed incredible challenges to resources and responding personnel, many of which were in the woods for hours searching for the suspect. I also want to thank our citizens for offering tips as to the whereabouts of the suspect and for their patience as we are aware our search efforts impacted traffic and businesses throughout the East Ridge and Brainerd areas. Thank you for always supporting us."