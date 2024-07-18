Latest Headlines

Police Call Off Search For Man Wanted For Vehicular Homicide

  • Thursday, July 18, 2024

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, along with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, diligently searched for Ulises Raigoza Martinez throughout the afternoon and evening Wednesday until the early morning hours on Thursday. During this time, over 70 law enforcement personnel utilizing a variety of resources followed up on leads, tips from the public, and intelligence as to the whereabouts of Martinez.

Police said Martinez is wanted for the traffic death of a restaurant owner in Nashville. He also picked up several felonies during a vehicle chase that ended in the vicinity of Audubon Acres. Martinez was able to escape on foot.

Based on the latest intelligence gained from this investigation, police believe Martinez fled Hamilton County and doesn't pose any immediate threat to the area. However, should he return to the county, any person with any information pertaining to his whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911 and law enforcement personnel will follow-up.

“The decision was made to call off the large-scale ground search for Martinez early this morning, however rest assured your Sheriff’s Office, along with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, will continue our investigative efforts into his whereabouts," said Sheriff Austin Garrett. "As your sheriff, I want to personally thank all the many deputies, officers, troopers, and federal law enforcement agents who meticulously searched throughout the afternoon, evening, and early morning hours for Martinez. The terrain, Chickamauga Creek, and intense heat posed incredible challenges to resources and responding personnel, many of which were in the woods for hours searching for the suspect. I also want to thank our citizens for offering tips as to the whereabouts of the suspect and for their patience as we are aware our search efforts impacted traffic and businesses throughout the East Ridge and Brainerd areas. Thank you for always supporting us."

Latest Headlines
Police Call Off Search For Man Wanted For Vehicular Homicide
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2024
Burns, Carter Lead After 1st Day Of CWGA City Championship
  • Sports
  • 7/17/2024
Commissioner Graham Says Citizens Should Sue The County Over Acre Requirement For STVRs
  • Breaking News
  • 7/17/2024
Teenager Drowns At Blue Hole In Soddy Daisy
  • Breaking News
  • 7/17/2024
City Councilwoman Jenny Hill Announces Re-Election Campaign For District 2
City Councilwoman Jenny Hill Announces Re-Election Campaign For District 2
  • Breaking News
  • 7/17/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/18/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARNES, ... more

City Councilwoman Jenny Hill Announces Re-Election Campaign For District 2
City Councilwoman Jenny Hill Announces Re-Election Campaign For District 2
  • 7/17/2024

City Councilwoman Jenny Hill announced her campaign for re-election to the District 2 seat on Wednesday. Councilwoman Hill was elected to serve with a 61 percent majority in 2021 and has carried ... more

HCSO Pursing Suspect Uses PIT Maneuver To Stop Vehicle Traveling Wrong Way On I-75
HCSO Pursing Suspect Uses PIT Maneuver To Stop Vehicle Traveling Wrong Way On I-75
  • 7/17/2024

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies in pursuit of a suspect in a road rage incident, used the PIT maneuver to stop the fleeing car when it was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 75 Wednesday ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/17/2024
Humane Educational Society And UTC Team Up To Save Rescued Chihuahua Puppy
Humane Educational Society And UTC Team Up To Save Rescued Chihuahua Puppy
  • 7/16/2024
Fire Destroys 1 Home, Extensively Damages A 2nd In East Brainerd
Fire Destroys 1 Home, Extensively Damages A 2nd In East Brainerd
  • 7/16/2024
City Council To Vote On Final Reading On New Zoning Ordinance Next Tuesday
  • 7/16/2024
Autopsy Says Disgruntled Air Pollution Control Bureau Employee Pulled Trigger On 2 Supervisors But BB Gun Misfired
  • 7/16/2024
Opinion
RPA And The Modern Liberal Agenda: A Misfit For Hamilton County’s Conservative Values - And Response (2)
  • 7/15/2024
My Morning Prayer
  • 7/14/2024
Vote For Sherrie Guinn Ford For School Board District 11
  • 7/17/2024
Ben Daugherty Is Passionate About Our Children's Success
  • 7/17/2024
Why I'm Voting For Tammy Barnes For District 1 School Board
  • 7/17/2024
Sports
Burns, Carter Lead After 1st Day Of CWGA City Championship
  • 7/17/2024
Mocs Football Preview: Stocked Up Linebackers Room
  • 7/17/2024
Sage Hill Investors And Chattanooga Football Club Celebrate Official Groundbreaking For New Headquarters
Sage Hill Investors And Chattanooga Football Club Celebrate Official Groundbreaking For New Headquarters
  • 7/17/2024
Randy Smith: Perfect Game Baseball Takes Global Flavor
Randy Smith: Perfect Game Baseball Takes Global Flavor
  • 7/17/2024
Impressive Academic Honors Continue For Lee Women's Golf Team
  • 7/17/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain Partners With White Oak Bicycle Co-op
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain Partners With White Oak Bicycle Co-op
  • 7/15/2024
Doug Daugherty: Boy Builders Of Brainerd
  • 7/18/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Adjusting To Change
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Adjusting To Change
  • 7/17/2024
Splash Summer Arts Festival Set For Aug. 17 In Miller Park
  • 7/16/2024
Dayton Art League Exhibit & Reception Is July 21
Dayton Art League Exhibit & Reception Is July 21
  • 7/16/2024
Entertainment
Guitar Rocker Jax Hollow Performs At Nightfall July 19
Guitar Rocker Jax Hollow Performs At Nightfall July 19
  • 7/17/2024
New Series In Miller Park Offers Opportunities To “Take A Break”
  • 7/16/2024
Best of Grizzard- Run For Public Office
Best of Grizzard- Run For Public Office
  • 7/17/2024
"Hippie Chick Twang" Live Music Event At MACC Is Aug. 15
"Hippie Chick Twang" Live Music Event At MACC Is Aug. 15
  • 7/17/2024
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features Big Bam Boom: Hall & Oates Tribute Band
  • 7/16/2024
Opinion
RPA And The Modern Liberal Agenda: A Misfit For Hamilton County’s Conservative Values - And Response (2)
  • 7/15/2024
My Morning Prayer
  • 7/14/2024
Vote For Sherrie Guinn Ford For School Board District 11
  • 7/17/2024
Dining
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 7/16/2024
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
  • 7/15/2024
Glass Farm Nursery Upcoming Farmers Markets
  • 7/12/2024
Business/Government
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Releases 2024 State Of Black Chattanooga Report
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Releases 2024 State Of Black Chattanooga Report
  • 7/18/2024
Early Voting For Aug. 1 State And Federal Primaries And County General Elections Continues Through July 27
  • 7/17/2024
FourBridges Capital Completes Sale Of Available Plastics
  • 7/17/2024
Real Estate
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
  • 7/16/2024
Real Estate Transfers For July 11-17
  • 7/18/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/18/2024
Student Scene
Nominations Now Open For Tennessee Early Educator Awards
  • 7/15/2024
Twin Brothers Build Foundations For Construction Careers At GNTC
Twin Brothers Build Foundations For Construction Careers At GNTC
  • 7/15/2024
From Military Service And Building Cyclotrons – Chris Jones, Advanced Technologies Instructor At Cleveland State
From Military Service And Building Cyclotrons – Chris Jones, Advanced Technologies Instructor At Cleveland State
  • 7/15/2024
Living Well
A Lineage Of Care At Southern Adventist University: The Johnson Family
A Lineage Of Care At Southern Adventist University: The Johnson Family
  • 7/18/2024
Dementia Support Ministry Educational Session Offered July 27
  • 7/17/2024
Sand Volleyball Fundraiser For Austin Hatcher Pediatric Cancer Set For July 27
  • 7/17/2024
Memories
The Civil War Experiences of Robert M. Magill Enhanced
  • 7/13/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Joe Garagiola Remembers Joe Engel
  • 7/10/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
  • 7/6/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: June
White Oak Mountain Ranger: June
  • 7/18/2024
Mill Line Trail Dedicated With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Mill Line Trail Dedicated With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
  • 7/17/2024
2 Charged With Illegal Hunting Activity In Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park
  • 7/17/2024
Travel
Summertime Spectacle Returns: The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival
Summertime Spectacle Returns: The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival
  • 7/16/2024
Exploring Kentucky: The Farmer And Yew Dell
Exploring Kentucky: The Farmer And Yew Dell
  • 7/12/2024
Deep Roots: After 32 Years Charlene Nash Ends Her Time Tending The Tennessee Aquarium Garden
Deep Roots: After 32 Years Charlene Nash Ends Her Time Tending The Tennessee Aquarium Garden
  • 7/10/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Golden Anniversaries Don't Come Along Every Day
Bob Tamasy: Golden Anniversaries Don't Come Along Every Day
  • 7/17/2024
"Why Should I Preach About The End Times?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 7/17/2024
Worship Night 2024 With Stephen McWhirter At Silverdale Baptist Church Set For Sept. 26
  • 7/15/2024
Obituaries
Norma C. Beaty
Norma C. Beaty
  • 7/18/2024
Glenda Jean Wrinkle Varnell
Glenda Jean Wrinkle Varnell
  • 7/17/2024
Charles Leslie “Burr” Elliott
Charles Leslie “Burr” Elliott
  • 7/17/2024