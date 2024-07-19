Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, CODY SHANE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BANTHER, WALTER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 02/01/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/13/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY BRAVO MORALES, BILLY STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/17/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT

POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WITH A PRIOR FELONY CONVIC

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING BYRD, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/21/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DANIELEY, THOMAS RAY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/23/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/24/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

GABBERT, JORDAN STARR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/27/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTI GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/22/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE GRIFFITH, DESMOND MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/06/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT HIGENBOTTOM, JEFFREY NELSON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/26/1968

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF SCHEDULE 11 HUDSON, DESMOND DEUNTA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/02/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JOINER, GARY LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/28/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION JONES, LEKISHA N

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT KUPKOVITS, SARAH BETH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/08/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LANGSTON, HERMAN ELLIS

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/22/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARTIN, ISAIAH TYLER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCCORKLE, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/17/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE MOORER, JESSICA LASHELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT REED, MATHEW ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/03/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RUSS, LAUREN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SIMPSON, JIMMY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 06/13/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT SKILLERN, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/02/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SMITH, RANDALL KEITH

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/02/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OFSCHEDULE II SMITH, RODNEY BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/11/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/19/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES UPSHAW, COLUMBUS ROME

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/20/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WATKINS, TORRICK WYKEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/28/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT WILSON-SMITH, MALLARI RESHEA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/08/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY YOUNG, JULIAN DALE

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 06/30/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL LITTERING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



