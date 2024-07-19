Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNOLD, CODY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BANTHER, WALTER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 02/01/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/13/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|BRAVO MORALES, BILLY STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT
- POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WITH A PRIOR FELONY CONVIC
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
|
|BYRD, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/21/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DANIELEY, THOMAS RAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/23/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/24/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
|
|GABBERT, JORDAN STARR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/27/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTI
|
|GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|GRIFFITH, DESMOND MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/06/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HIGENBOTTOM, JEFFREY NELSON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/26/1968
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUDSON, DESMOND DEUNTA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SPEEDING
|
|JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|JOINER, GARY LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/28/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|JONES, LEKISHA N
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KUPKOVITS, SARAH BETH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/08/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LANGSTON, HERMAN ELLIS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MARTIN, ISAIAH TYLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MCCORKLE, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/17/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|MOORER, JESSICA LASHELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|REED, MATHEW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/03/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RUSS, LAUREN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SIMPSON, JIMMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/13/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
|
|SKILLERN, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SMITH, RANDALL KEITH
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OFSCHEDULE II
|
|SMITH, RODNEY BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/11/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/19/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|UPSHAW, COLUMBUS ROME
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/20/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WATKINS, TORRICK WYKEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/28/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WILSON-SMITH, MALLARI RESHEA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/08/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|YOUNG, JULIAN DALE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 06/30/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|