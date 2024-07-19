Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARNOLD, CODY SHANE 
9322 SMITH CEMETERY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BANTHER, WALTER EUGENE 
9025 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BAUGHN, JEFFREY MARK 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374164401 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

BLEDSOE, BROOK LEE 
11119 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD GEORGETOWN, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT)

BRAVO MORALES, BILLY STEVEN 
26828 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE 
742 HENDERSON DR Chattanooga, 374112315 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT
POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WITH A PRIOR FELONY CONVIC
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

BRYANT, JOHNNY CLAY 
3121 BOYD AVE GROBES, 385726115 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ESCAPE)

BYRD, MICHAEL LEBRON 
7126 ROLLINS MARY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE 
1108 CRUTCHFIELD ST Chattanooga, 374062325 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CHAMAM JALA, ELIAS 
DOESNT KNOW IT EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ 
4361 MONTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DANIELEY, THOMAS RAY 
4606 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DUNCAN, SAMANTHA ELIZABETH 
144 OLD SCHOOL RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON 
727 E 11 Th St Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

GABBERT, JORDAN STARR 
3634 STEPHENS RD NE UNIT 72 CLEVELAND, 373125765 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTI

GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL 
3003 E 30th St Chattanooga, 374071621 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GRIFFITH, DESMOND MONTEZ 
2012 RUBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

HIGENBOTTOM, JEFFREY NELSON 
349 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSS OF SCHEDULE 11

HUDSON, DESMOND DEUNTA 
2405 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062206 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING

JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE 
2607 GLENWOOD PWY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JOINER, GARY LORENZO 
5875 STONEWALL DR HARRISON, 373414924 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT O

JONES, LEKISHA N 
1101 BELMEADE AVE Chattanooga, 374111411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

KUPKOVITS, SARAH BETH 
1746 SEDGEFIELD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LANGSTON, HERMAN ELLIS 
1710 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043527 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEASTER, DEMARVIUS KENDELL 
2419 NORTH CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374052241 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

MARTIN, ISAIAH TYLER 
100 NORTH HOWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCCORKLE, MICHAEL LEBRON 
3225 PLAZA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

MITCEHLL, WANESSA LYN EVETTE 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MOORER, JESSICA LASHELL 
2619 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083029 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PASLEY, RICKEY DONAIL 
6305 TALLADEGA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANC

PEREZ RECINOS, NOLBERTO BONIFACIO 
3055 NORTH TEMPLE AVE INDIANAPOLIS, 46218 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REED, MATHEW ALLEN 
6918 LOVELANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROACH, CASEY DEWAYNE 
7010 SYLAR RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RUSS, LAUREN MICHELLE 
409 MAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SHAVER, SCOTT ANDREW 
7710 E BRAINERD RD, APT 815 CHATTANOOGA, 374215901 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMPSON, JIMMY DEWAYNE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT

SKILLERN, CHARLES EDWARD 
4407 INWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163716 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SMITH, RANDALL KEITH 
9122 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OFSCHEDULE II

SMITH, RODNEY BRYAN 
5144 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, TIFFANY L 
1574 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT0
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES 
2410 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

UPSHAW, COLUMBUS ROME 
187 KEY WEST AVE Rossville, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WATKINS, TORRICK WYKEE 
4814 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WILLIAMSON, CHARLES RUSSELL 
7360 TIERCEL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

WILSON-SMITH, MALLARI RESHEA 
4905 CENTRAL AVE APT 320 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY

YOUNG, JULIAN DALE 
8333 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL LITTERING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

