Strong Thunderstorms, Lightning Strikes Cause Flash Flooding, Electrical Issues

Strong thunderstorms rolled in on Sunday evening causing flash flooding, wires down and lightning strikes throughout Hamilton County.
Many 911 calls came in reporting wires down at the following location:
- 12131 Armstrong Road
- 2106 Ooltewah/Ringgold Road
- 8937 Snowhill Road
- 600 Courtney Lane
- 9831 Birchwood Pike
Many 911 calls were made reporting 20 homes in The Canyons subdivision were struck by lightning and burned the electrical meters on the homes.There were no reports of house fires.
Officials said, "EPB is aware of the power outage and will be diligently working to restore power to their customers."