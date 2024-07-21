Latest Headlines

Strong Thunderstorms, Lightning Strikes Cause Flash Flooding, Electrical Issues

  Sunday, July 21, 2024
Strong thunderstorms rolled in on Sunday evening causing flash flooding, wires down and lightning strikes throughout Hamilton County.
Many 911 calls came in reporting wires down at the following location:
  • 12131 Armstrong Road
  • 2106 Ooltewah/Ringgold Road
  • 8937 Snowhill Road
  • 600 Courtney Lane
  • 9831 Birchwood Pike
Many 911 calls were made reporting 20 homes in The Canyons subdivision were struck by lightning and burned the electrical meters on the homes.There were no reports of house fires.
Officials said, "EPB is aware of the power outage and will be diligently working to restore power to their customers."

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUILON, ... more

A home in Sale Creek was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. A motorist called 911 reporting a fire underneath a porch of a home at 2:37 p.m. today. Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department ... more

The body of a Rhea County man was recovered shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities had been conducting a search since Thursday night. He was identified as Matthew Cashman, 58, of Rhea ... more

