Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Chattanooga Red Wolves Drop USL Jägermeister Cup In Penalty Kicks
  • 7/22/2024
Man Arrested In Road Rage Incident On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
  • 7/22/2024
Over 175 Teams From 35 States To Compete For National Championship July 24-28 In Chattanooga
  • 7/22/2024
Aspiring Rapper Pleads Guilty In Slaying Of Man He Rode To The Scene With
  • 7/22/2024
Judge Grants Former EMT Justin Whaley New Trial On Some Counts Based On "New Evidence"
  • 7/22/2024
Aspiring Rapper Pleads Guilty In Slaying Of Man He Rode To The Scene With
  • 7/22/2024

A youth who was charged with murder not long after his high school graduation has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in Criminal Court. Daquan Malique Mason received 12 years for attempted ... more

  • 7/22/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/22/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUILON, ... more

Senator Bill Hagerty Calls For President Joe Biden To Resign
  • 7/21/2024
Officials React To President Biden's Decision To Not Seek Re-Election
  • 7/21/2024
Home In Sale Creek Destroyed By Fire Sunday Afternoon
  • 7/21/2024
Body Of Man Who Disappeared At Watts Bar Lake Is Recovered; Identified As Matthew Cashman
  • 7/21/2024
Teen Shot On Fourth Avenue On Saturday Morning
  • 7/21/2024
Our New Zoning Plan
  • 7/21/2024
There Are Still Some Good People
  • 7/21/2024
A Line Straight From Hitler
  • 7/22/2024
The Democratic Coup
  • 7/21/2024
Will Biden Step Down?
  • 7/21/2024
Lookouts Pitchers Dominate Again In 4-1 Win Over Barons
  • 7/22/2024
Mark Wiedmer: Football Vols May Not Win SEC, But No Way They’re 7th
  • 7/21/2024
Golf Notebook: Bear Trace Hosting State Men’s Four-Ball This Week
  • 7/21/2024
Chattanooga Red Wolves Drop USL Jägermeister Cup In Penalty Kicks
  • 7/22/2024
Lookouts Swept In Doubleheader Despite Terrific Pitching Performances
  • 7/21/2024
Life With Ferris: My Baby, Azalea
  • 7/22/2024
Doug Daugherty: Boy Builders Of Brainerd
  • 7/18/2024
Profiles Of Valor: PO1 Marcus Luttrell (USN)
  • 7/25/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 7/22/2024
PSC Presents Clay Thurston For August Meeting
  • 7/19/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/19/2024
Electronic Artist From Dayton Has Single Pre-Release For Upcoming Album
  • 7/19/2024
Guitar Rocker Jax Hollow Performs At Nightfall July 19
  • 7/17/2024
Camp Broadway Showcases Student Talent
  • 7/19/2024
Tri-State Gospel Music Hall Of Fame Concert And Induction Is Aug. 3
  • 7/19/2024
Our New Zoning Plan
  • 7/21/2024
There Are Still Some Good People
  • 7/21/2024
A Line Straight From Hitler
  • 7/22/2024
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 7/16/2024
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
  • 7/15/2024
Emergency Closure Of Belvoir Avenue Extended
  • 7/19/2024
Richard Headrick Honored
  • 7/22/2024
Gas Prices Rise 2.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 7/22/2024
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
  • 7/16/2024
Real Estate Transfers For July 11-17
  • 7/18/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/18/2024
Lee Nursing Grad Serves In Tanzania
  • 7/19/2024
GNTC Honors Electrical Lineworker Program Graduates For Summer 2024
  • 7/18/2024
Lee’s Bradford, Ung Present At ACA Conference
  • 7/18/2024
A Lineage Of Care At Southern Adventist University: The Johnson Family
  • 7/18/2024
Dementia Support Ministry Educational Session Offered July 27
  • 7/17/2024
Sand Volleyball Fundraiser For Austin Hatcher Pediatric Cancer Set For July 27
  • 7/17/2024
Remembering Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dennis Pedigo
  • 7/20/2024
The Civil War Experiences of Robert M. Magill Enhanced
  • 7/13/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Joe Garagiola Remembers Joe Engel
  • 7/10/2024
City Of Chattanooga To Improve Jack Benson Heritage Park
  • 7/19/2024
Major League Fishing Reveals Lakes Chickamauga And Nickajack As Bass Pro Tour Stage Four Venues In 2025
  • 7/18/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: June
  • 7/18/2024
An Intro To Industry: McDonald Mill And Dam
  • 7/19/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of 1st Red Panda Cub In 8 Years
  • 7/18/2024
Nightlife: After-Hours At The Tennessee Aquarium Set For Aug. 23
  • 7/18/2024
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes A Little Fire Is Just What We Need
  • 7/22/2024
VIDEO: Red Back Hymnal Singing
  • 7/22/2024
Women Of Faith At 2nd Missionary Baptist To Host 2024 Women's Retreat
  • 7/20/2024
Randy S. Jones
  • 7/21/2024
Patricia "Pat" Long
  • 7/20/2024
Matthew Lee Stoddard
  • 7/20/2024