Enhanced Ben Miller Park Includes New Pickleball Court

Hamilton County Parks & Recreation on Saturday formally cut the ribbon for the renovations at Ben Miller Park, a community park at the foot of Lookout Mountain connecting the St. Elmo and Alton Park neighborhoods.

Located beside the former Lookout Junior High School, the park is named after the late Hamilton County Commissioner Ben Miller, who served on the board from 1986 to 2004.

“From McDonald Farm in Sale Creek to the world-class Walden’s Ridge Park on Signal Mountain, Ben Miller Park is the latest example of how the county is investing in recreational experiences unique to our neighborhoods,” said County Mayor Weston Wamp. “We’ve enhanced Ben Miller Park to better connect the surrounding communities, bringing together everyone from senior citizens to young families.

"I am thankful to Commissioner Joe Graham for making this project a priority and our parks director, Matt Folz, for working collaboratively with the city of Chattanooga to make it happen.”

The renovations included major upgrades to the outdoor basketball and tennis court, installation of a brand new pickleball court, the addition of a dog park and swing set, and a newly paved walkway. Behind the old school is a baseball field, playground, and outdoor fitness equipment–making the park a true hub of athletic activities.

“With these renovations, Hamilton County continues its commitment to enhance our neighborhood parks,” said Director of Parks & Recreation Folz. “This park is the perfect location to enjoy athletic activities with friends and family, and we encourage citizens to utilize this special asset in South Chattanooga.”

“We can do great things in Chattanooga when we come together, and this is just the latest success story for county-city partnerships,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “I want to thank Councilwoman Dotley, Commissioner Graham, and all our friends at the County for making this possible. Urban parks are critical to quality of life in Chattanooga. Parks bring people together like few other things, for play, relaxation, exercise, and events, which build a stronger sense of community."

“I’m thrilled residents of St. Elmo and Alton Park have access to this freshly remodeled community park, offering some of the best outdoor sport courts in the area,” said Commissioner Graham, who represents District 11. “I am thankful to Councilwoman Dotley for her dedication to championing this project on behalf of the city and seeing it through the finish line.”

“When there’s an opportunity to boost recreational experiences in a community, we should capitalize on it,” said Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley, who represents District 7 in Chattanooga. “I’m confident the residents of Alton Park and St. Elmo will not only utilize these renovated courts but also create cherished memories with family and friends as we continue to build stronger communities.”